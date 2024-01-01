Blinkit

Blinkit Sales Hit As Delivery Executives Protest Against Pay Cut: Report

The development is estimated to have a bearing on Zomato's consolidated revenues for the first quarter of the current financial year

By Teena Jose
Ad Banaoge, Trend Karayenge: the Magic Of Moment Marketing

Moment marketing by Blinkit and Zomato has everyone joining the trend

Zomato Completes Acquisition Of Blinkit

After the acquisition, Zomato plans to start integrating Blinkit on multiple fronts, to begin with customers and delivery fleets and has also plans to move Blinkit to the Zomato app

Zomato Board Likely To Sign Blinkit Acquisition Deal on June 17

Under the acquisition proposal, Blinkit's shareholders expected to get a little less than 10 per cent stake in Zomato