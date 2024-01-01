Chiratae Ventures
VC Rebranding: What Purpose Does It Serve, and Why Is It Important?
IDG Ventures India changed its name to Chiratae Ventures in 2018 and Inventus India rebranded the company as Athera Venture Partners in 2022 to reiterate their vision and focus. In addition, Sequoia Capital changed its name this year to Peak XV Partners, taking its cue from Mount Everest, whose previous name was Peak XV until it was changed.
Investors Raise Financial Irregularities at Healthtech Startup Mojocare
The Bengaluru-based startup's financial problems, which include overstating revenues, have surfaced less than a year after it raised $20.6 million in its Series A round.
Investors on Why This is an Ideal Time for Growth Investments
Companies in the growth stage have already built a consumer base and validated their value proposition. As a result, investors' returns can be more guaranteed.
Indian Entrepreneurs Have Created Products Relevant For the World: Chiratae's Sudhir Sethi
The founder and chairman of the fund believes every sector needs to realize the utility of technology to attain objectives of scaling up
Chiratae Ventures Launches Innovator's Program To Empower Homegrown Startups
The Innovators Program is the longest running program in the country and over the previous six editions, Chiratae Ventures has partnered with 14 companies
SquadStack Raises $5 Mn In Series A Round Led By Chiratae Ventures
Company said it will utilize the fresh capital to accelerate its product growth and expand its engineering and data science team in the US and India
Chiratae Ventures Seed Funds Travel Guarantee Startup Railofy
The fund of Rs 7 crore will be utilized to scale Railofy's presence across country post-lockdown
Chiratae Ventures Invests In KBCols Sciences
The investment by Chiratae Ventures was done as part of its DeepTech Innovators Program
UK Govt Owned CDC Group Commits $10 Mn to Chiratae Venure's Fund IV
the publicly-owned CDC group is known for supporting sustainable, long-term growth of businesses in South Asia and Africa. It has investments in over 1,200 businesses, with the total portfolio value of USD 6.87 billion
To Embrace New Scaled India, IDG Ventures India Rebrands to Chiratae Ventures
In a bid to strengthen its presence, Myntra's early investor IDG India has re-branded to Chiratae Ventures