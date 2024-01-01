Lightspeed
Former Unacademy COO Vivek Sinha's Startup Beyond Odds Technologies Raises USD 11 Mn from Matrix Partners India and Lightspeed
In the upcoming academic year, the Bengaluru-based startup will focus on offering undergraduate courses in allied health sciences.
Scrut Automation Secures USD 10 Mn from Lightspeed, MassMutual Ventures, and Endiya Partners
The funding will be used to bolster platform capabilities, integrating generative AI applications to streamline manual tasks for risk and compliance teams, and extending operations into the North American and European markets.
Audio Series Platform Pocket FM Completes First ESOP Buyback Worth USD 8.3 Mn
The buyback of stock comes shortly after the Bengaluru-based company announced its USD 103 million Series D funding led by Lightspeed.
Pocket FM Raises USD 103 Mn in Series D Led by Lightspeed
The Bengaluru-based audio entertainment platform aims to deploy the new capital to power global expansion, strengthen content library, and advance generative AI initiatives.