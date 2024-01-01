Myntra
Myntra To Cut Around 50 Jobs As Part Of Restructuring
As per media reports, the roles impacted by the restructuring will span across various verticals, but the private label biz will be highly impacted
Bagging Design with functionality
Here's the story behind the homegrown 100% PeTA approved vegan lifestyle brand
E-Commerce Is COVID-Proof; Festive Season Sales Likely To Double
According to consultancy firm RedSeer, the GMV clocked by e-commerce firms this festive sales will surge to $7 billion from $3.8 billion in 2019
Myntra Expands Its Footprint To Middle East, Launches Myntra Fashion Brands
Over 75 per cent of the styles being exported by Myntra to these markets are developed in India
New Wave Entrepreneurs Creating Jobs
Manufacturing is no longer a job driver, large scale plants are not going up in recent times
Week Wrap Up: From Myntra CEO's Resignation to Binny Bansal's Comeback Plan, Here's All You Need to Know
10 Business Firms That Went From Online to Offline
With more and more e-commerce companies going offline, is it correct to say that offline is the future of online start-ups and companies?
Week Wrap Up: Flipkart Founder Binny Bansal Steps Down As Company's Group CEO
Ananth Narayanan Stays as Myntra CEO & Infosys Names the Interim CFO: 4 Things to Know Today
Tesla's New Competitor on the Block & RIL Sets a New Record: 4 Things to Know Today
As Walmart Acquires Flipkart, Indian Inc Celebrates
This is Walmart's second stint to enter the Indian market after it parted ways with its partner – Bharti Group in 2013
This CEO is Regarded as the Turnaround Specialist
"We have started the year on a high note with January witnessing a 100 per cent yoy growth and an annualized run rate of $1.65 billion."
The biggest M&As That Shook the Indian Startup Ecosystem
If reports are to be believed, a big merger is on the cards with Paytm acquiring Freecharge
Is Going Offline the Next Step to Survival for Retailers ?
It's true that the Indian e-commerce market has massive potential, but that doesn't mean it's going to be an easy way to the market
Are Indian E-Commerce Companies Worth Their Valuations?
Smaller SMEs and brands, formed by home-grown entrepreneurs, today are more comfortable using Facebook and word of the mouth to promote their brands and reach out to their target audience.