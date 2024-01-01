We Founder Circle
Empowering Startups Nationwide: We Founder Circle
WFC expects sectors like hospitality, healthcare, and data centres to offer diverse investment opportunities.
EcoRatings and Nanosafe Bags Early-Stage Funding
These Indian startups have disclosed their initial fundraising rounds.
Looking to Support Visionary & Ambitious Entrepreneurs
Co-founder and CEO Neeraj Tyagi stated that We Founder Circle would prioritise adding more tech startups to its portfolio during times of crisis, especially in industries like SaaS, Climate tech, AI, and Fintech.
We Founder Circle Leads Undisclosed Seed Round In Student Ink
Edtech startup Student ink plans to utilize 42 per cent of the funds in sales and marketing, 30 per cent in development and hosting, 15 per cent in operations and 13 per cent in support