How Crime Master Gogo Helped Shraddha Kapoor To Become Financially Savvy

Recently, the Super Serum Face Makeup Range was launched by MyGlamm in a TVC starring brand ambassador Shraddha Kapoor. Shraddha had joined MyGlamm as an investor and brand ambassador in mid-2021, but her personal journey with the brand is much longer. Being a big supporter of clean beauty, she resonated with MyGlamm's clean beauty formulations and cruelty-free promise, and hence considered it a natural step to work more closely with the brand.



But the learning curve of the actor's investing side began during her childhood years. And Crime Master Gogo aka Shakti Kapoor, her father, had a role to play.

(L) Shakti Kapoor as Crime Master Gogo, (R) Shraddha Kapoor

"My dad is a huge support and source of inspiration when it comes to managing finances. Most of what I've learned has been through observing him through the years. Whenever I have a question, no matter how big or small, he takes out the time to sit with me and explain everything carefully," says Shraddha.



Ever since she was young, her parents stressed the importance of taking full responsibility, having accountability and investing wisely. So it was at a young age that she understood what to do with the money she had. When it comes to making a decision on whether she would want equity or stakes in a brand, Shraddha says the decision depends on multiple factors, since a choice like this needs a lot of thought. "Deciding the nature of my investment is dependent on the brand and is tailored keeping in mind the expectations from that association," she explains.



The actor-entrepreneur's entrepreneurial streak emerged again during her younger years, when she would love coming up with fun business ideas, even though her only customers would be friends and family. Talking about MyGlamm's Super Serum Face Makeup Range, which has been designed keeping the modern multitasking women in mind, Shraddha considers it special as it's the brand's first-ever serum-infused makeup range and is infused with antioxidants and Hyaluronic Acid, which holds 1000X its weight in water, thus retaining skin moisture.

With an enormous 77.4 million Instagram followers and counting, it would be interesting to see what other investments the actor makes in the future and what the directions her entrepreneurial journey takes.

Or as Gogo said in the iconic Andaz Apna Apna (1994), Aaya hu, kuch to leke jaunga.



