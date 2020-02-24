1-800-JunkPro
About
Founded

1999

Franchising Since

2012 (8 Years)

Corporate Address

608 S. Ramsey Dr.
Valley Center, KS 67147

CEO

Mike Davis

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$73,850 - $217,200

Net-worth Requirement

$200,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$50,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$10,000 - $50,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

7%

Ad Royalty Fee

1%

Financing Options

1-800-JunkPro has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  equipment

Veteran Incentives

$5,000 off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

40 hours

Classroom Training:

40 hours

Number of Employees Required to Run:

3

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $73,850 High - $217,200
Units
+75.0%+3 UNITS (1 Year) +250.0%+5 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

