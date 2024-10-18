Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The rise in artificial intelligence (AI) in the franchising world may seem like a fairly recent phenomenon, but it first began to have a noticeable impact on the industry five years ago. Since that inflection point, AI technologies have rapidly matured in areas like machine learning, data analytics and language processing. And so, like many other industries and business sectors, franchise-related businesses began to take notice.

From an adoption standpoint, it made perfect sense to embrace AI's ability to streamline operations, enhance the customer experience and vastly improve decision-making processes. Today, increased data availability and the quest to discover more efficient, scalable solutions have led to AI becoming a cornerstone feature of the franchising industry's digital transformation.

What follows is an in-depth look at the most common applications for AI in the franchising industry, how brands are increasingly leveraging the technology for their own benefit, and three practical ways these technologies are positively impacting both franchise development and workflow processes.

Common applications for AI proliferation

Most, if not all, of the thousands of franchisors have discovered how to apply AI to improve their operational efficiencies and workflow processes. One of the most common usages can be found in customer service automation. Brands have begun experimenting with their own AI-powered chatbots and virtual assistants to handle basic inquiries and schedule appointments for their franchisee networks. This solution is less cost-intensive than call centers and exponentially reduces the human workload. And because the responses are so timely and readily available, everyone wins.

Predictive analytics is another commonplace application, allowing franchisors to analyze large datasets, consumer behavior, market trends, and operational metrics – all of which enhance sound decision-making processes. AI can now predict favorable locations for franchise growth, optimize inventory levels across the franchisee network, and even identify ideal candidates. Another key area where AI is impacting is the personalization of marketing campaigns.

Again, customers can be analyzed and targeted using the large datasets available according to their purchasing habits, online behavior, and individual preferences. This is having a noticeable impact on driving sales and customer loyalty.

How franchise brands are using AI

Brands in the franchising industry are increasingly finding ways to leverage AI to separate themselves from the competition, as illustrated in these three specific examples:

Enhanced Decision-Making : By utilizing AI-driven analytics, brands are now making smarter decisions about where to open new franchise locations, which products to promote, and how best to optimize their supply chains – all of which are leading to improved profitability and efficiencies

Because AI is so effective in automating routine tasks, such as inventory management, customer service, and scheduling, franchises are increasingly operating more efficiently, with less risk, and at lower costs. From a personnel standpoint, these newfound efficiencies are increasingly allowing human employees to focus their attention on higher-value activities Improving Franchisee Support: Automation and AI tools are helping franchisors provide better support to franchisees by offering insights and recommendations based on real-time data. This can include everything from marketing strategies to operational adjustments, all of which help franchisees succeed

Three ways AI is improving the franchise development and workflow processes

AI is not only useful in streamlining and automating big data sets, but it's also providing innovative advancements for both franchise development and workflow processes:

Enhanced Market Analysis: Determining the optimal location for a brick-and-mortar storefront, analyzing market trends, and accessing consumer behavior data at the local level are all becoming an exercise in predictive analysis. And these advantages are allowing potential franchisees to make much more informed decisions as they progress through the sales process Personalized Client Strategies: AI-powered tools and resources are being applied to develop highly personalized strategies for prospective franchisees. Franchisee performance metrics, localized market demand analysis, and on-demand business data allow consultants to tailor strategies that better align with individual clients Lead Generation: AI is increasingly impacting streamlining workflows in the lead generation process, readily identifying quality prospects much more efficiently. Many brands are also experimenting with predictive analysis to determine which candidates are more likely to proceed (and even succeed) as franchise owners

Despite all the technological improvements AI is bringing to the franchising industry, there are still concerns about its impact on employment and the workforce. But there are two ways to look at it. On the one hand, AI-driven automation can reduce the need for certain roles, particularly in administrative or repetitive tasks.

However, this shift also creates opportunities for new roles focused on managing, implementing, and optimizing AI systems. The demand for skilled workers who can work alongside AI, interpret data, and apply insights is growing. Additionally, AI can enhance job satisfaction by allowing employees to focus on more meaningful work rather than routine tasks. Overall, while AI may reduce the need for some traditional roles, it is also driving the creation of new jobs requiring different skills.

