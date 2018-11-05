30 Minute Hit
Kickboxing circuit-training programs for women
Founded
2004
Franchising Since
2006 (12 Years)
Corporate Address
P.O. Box 75528 RPO Edgemont Village
North Vancouver, BC V7N 4X1
CEO
Jackson Loychuk
Parent Company
30 Minute Hit Ltd.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$97,850 - $147,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$40,000 - $40,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
$500-$900/mo.
30 Minute Hit has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
Classroom Training:
40 hours