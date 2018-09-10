Ace Hardware Corp.
Hardware and home-improvement stores
Founded
1924
Franchising Since
1976 (42 Years)
Corporate Address
2222 Kensington Ct.
Oak Brook, IL 60523
CEO
John Venhuizen
Initial Investment ⓘ
$272,500 - $1,574,230
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$400,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$5,000 - $5,000
Ace Hardware Corp. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
Franchise fee waived
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
Classroom Training:
40 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
15 - 25