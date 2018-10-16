ActionCoach
Business coaching
Founded
1993
Franchising Since
1997 (21 Years)
Corporate Address
5781 S. Fort Apache Rd.
Las Vegas, NV 89148
CEO
Brad Sugars
Initial Investment ⓘ
$47,958 - $904,759
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$50,000 - $100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$15,000 - $720,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
$1.95K+/mo.
Ad Royalty Fee
5%
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Classroom Training:
148 hours
Additional Training:
At various locations
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1
Franchisees work with employees and owners of small to medium-sized businesses, offering guidance to not only improve company performance but also find the right balance between work and life. Action International seeks potential franchisees who are friendly and have a solid general business background.