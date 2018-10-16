Brad Sugars started the consulting firm Action International (now ActionCoach) in 1993 from his home in Brisbane, Australia. In ten years, the firm grew into an international franchise with offices in New Zealand, Asia, the United States, Canada, Mexico and Europe.

Franchisees work with employees and owners of small to medium-sized businesses, offering guidance to not only improve company performance but also find the right balance between work and life. Action International seeks potential franchisees who are friendly and have a solid general business background.