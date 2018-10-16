ActionCoach
Business coaching

ActionCoach
Business coaching

About
Founded

1993

Franchising Since

1997 (21 Years)

Corporate Address

5781 S. Fort Apache Rd.
Las Vegas, NV 89148

CEO

Brad Sugars

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$47,958 - $904,759

Net-worth Requirement

$100,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$50,000 - $100,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$15,000 - $720,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

$1.95K+/mo.

Ad Royalty Fee

5%

Financing Options
Veteran Incentives

$5,000 off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Grand Opening

Online Support

Field Operations

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Classroom Training:

148 hours

Additional Training:

At various locations

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:

1

Bio
Brad Sugars started the consulting firm Action International (now ActionCoach) in 1993 from his home in Brisbane, Australia. In ten years, the firm grew into an international franchise with offices in New Zealand, Asia, the United States, Canada, Mexico and Europe.

Franchisees work with employees and owners of small to medium-sized businesses, offering guidance to not only improve company performance but also find the right balance between work and life. Action International seeks potential franchisees who are friendly and have a solid general business background.

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $47,958 High - $904,759
Units
-3.2%-25 UNITS (1 Year) +5.4%+39 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

Franchise Articles

5 Great Traits Effective Entrepreneurs Share

5 Great Traits Effective Entrepreneurs Share

New Year's resolutions season is upon us and what better way to start 2014 than by understanding what truly drives success.
Nina Zipkin | 4 min read
Could Franchising Help Take Your Business International?

Could Franchising Help Take Your Business International?

Want to make the leap with your business? Here's one way to expand overseas.
Rick Grossmann | 5 min read
A Good Accountant Is Key to a Good Franchise Operation. Here's How to Find One.

A Good Accountant Is Key to a Good Franchise Operation. Here's How to Find One.

Three experts share tips for getting the most out of your CPA.
Stephanie Schomer | 4 min read
How This CEO Built a Fitness Empire of More Than 150 Locations

How This CEO Built a Fitness Empire of More Than 150 Locations

Eric Casaburi, CEO of Retro Fitness, talks about turning one gym into over 150 fitness clubs across the United States.
David Meltzer | 1 min read
How This Immigrant Entrepreneur Is Helping Others Achieve the American Dream

How This Immigrant Entrepreneur Is Helping Others Achieve the American Dream

Patrice & Associates franchisee Mercedes Concepcion-Gray works to uplift the Latina community.
Hayden Field | 4 min read

