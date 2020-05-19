American Veterans Restoration
Water, fire, and mold remediation

American Veterans Restoration
Water, fire, and mold remediation

About
Founded

2017

Franchising Since

2020 (0 Years)

Corporate Address

1231 Talaridge Dr.
Collierville, TN 38017

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$80,300 - $151,850

Net-worth Requirement

$75,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$25,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$42,000 - $42,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

7%

Ad Royalty Fee

1%

Financing Options

American Veterans Restoration has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Meetings/Conventions

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

Regional Advertising

Social media

Website development

On-The-Job Training:

28 hours

Classroom Training:

54 hours

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $80,300 High - $151,850
Units
+100.0%+0 UNITS (1 Year)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.
Franchise Articles

10 Low-Cost Franchises You Can Start From a Vehicle Right Now

10 Low-Cost Franchises You Can Start From a Vehicle Right Now

These franchises can be run from a car, truck or van, and are still out there serving customers every day.
Tracy Stapp Herold | 4 min read
Fight for Your Franchise Challenge, Week 7: Make Better Decisions With the Three Decision Lens Strategy

Fight for Your Franchise Challenge, Week 7: Make Better Decisions With the Three Decision Lens Strategy

Every decision made by any leader impacts the overall brand and all of its parts. 
Rick Grossmann | 7 min read
The 5 Best Tax and Financial Franchises You Can Open This Year

The 5 Best Tax and Financial Franchises You Can Open This Year

Here are the five top-ranked financial companies on the 2020 Franchise 500.
Matthew McCreary | 3 min read
Love Working Outside? You Can Buy These 3 Lawn Care Franchises for Less Than $100,000.

Love Working Outside? You Can Buy These 3 Lawn Care Franchises for Less Than $100,000.

If you've been itching to put your green thumb to work, here's how.
Jason Fell | 3 min read
Selling Cruises During a Lockdown? Here's How One Travel Agent Does It.

Selling Cruises During a Lockdown? Here's How One Travel Agent Does It.

"Don't just wait for them to call or come to you," says this Dream Vacations franchisee.
Jason Feifer | 4 min read

