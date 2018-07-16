ARCpoint Labs
Laboratory testing
Founded
1998
Franchising Since
2005 (13 Years)
Corporate Address
220 N. Main St., #325
Greenville, SC 29601
CEO
Felix Mirando
Parent Company
ARCpoint Franchise Group
Initial Investment ⓘ
$156,650 - $252,325
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$75,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$49,500 - $49,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
ARCpoint Labs has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off training fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
40 hours
Classroom Training:
40 hours
Additional Training:
Online training
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2