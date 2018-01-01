ATMtrailer LLC
About
3746 Business Park Dr.
Founded
2011
Franchising Since
2015 (3 Years)
Corporate Address
3746 Business Park Dr.
Amarillo, TX 79110
Financial Requirements
Initial Investment ⓘ
$65,000 - $88,500
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$65,000 - $88,500
Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$16,000 - $16,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
$0.50/transaction
Ad Royalty Fee
$4K
Support Options
Ongoing Support
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
On-The-Job Training:
ongoing
Classroom Training:
ongoing
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $65,000 High - $88,500
Units
Where Seeking Franchisees:Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.
