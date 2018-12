With the help of two friends and $2,500 in borrowed start-up capital, Anthony Conza opened the first Blimpie Subs & Salads location in Hoboken, New Jersey, in 1964. From that first store, Blimpie grew into an international chain with restaurants in malls, shopping centers, convenience stores, colleges, sports arenas, hospitals and sports arenas. Each location serves a variety of hot and cold subs, wraps, salads and soups.

Blimpie is now owned by Kahala, franchisor of Cereality, Cold Stone Creamery, Frullati Café & Bakery, Great Steak & Potato, Johnnie’s, Nrgize, Ranch 1, Rollerz, Samurai Sam’s, Surf City Squeeze and TacoTime.