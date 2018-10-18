Captain Tony's Pizza & Pasta Emporium
Pizza, pasta, subs, wings
Founded
1972
Franchising Since
1985 (33 Years)
Corporate Address
1742 S. Woodland Blvd., #440
Deland, FL 32720
CEO
Michael J. Martella
Initial Investment ⓘ
$197,550 - $389,800
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$10,000 - $20,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
to 4.5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Captain Tony's Pizza & Pasta Emporium has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: equipment
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Toll-Free Line
Online Support
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
up to 168 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Realizing they had a superior product and concept, Michael tried to convince his father to expand the company, but Antonio wasn't interested. In 1987, Michael founded Captain Tony's Inc. and began franchising the restaurant.
Each Captain Tonyï¿½s location serves a variety of entrre and dessert pizzas, submarine sandwiches, pastas and salads. The franchise has restaurants in Great Britain as well as the United States.