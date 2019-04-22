Carstar
#120 Franchise 500| Auto collision repair

Carstar
Auto collision repair
|

About
Founded

1989

Franchising Since

1989 (31 Years)

Corporate Address

440 S. Church St., #700
Charlotte, NC 28202

Leadership

Dean Fisher, President

Parent Company

Driven Brands

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$298,200 - $804,300

Net-worth Requirement

$500,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$300,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$20,000 - $30,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

1.5%+

Ad Royalty Fee

1%

Financing Options

Carstar has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

24-50 hours

Classroom Training:

16 hours

Additional Training:

Regional training, 1-2 days; Ongoing training at franchisee's location as needed

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:

8 - 9

Carstar is ranked #120 in the Franchise 500!
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $298,200 High - $804,300
Units
+12.1%+73 UNITS (1 Year) +37.9%+186 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S. and in the following regions/states: Canada

