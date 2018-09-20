Carvel
Ice cream, ice cream cakes
Founded
1934
Franchising Since
1947 (71 Years)
Corporate Address
5620 Glenridge Dr. N.E.
Atlanta, GA 30342
CEO
Scott Colwell
Parent Company
Focus Brands Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$250,600 - $415,500
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$350,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$140,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$30,000 - $30,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
$2.38/gallon
Ad Royalty Fee
$2.08/gallon
Veteran Incentives
$10,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
80-90 hours
Classroom Training:
32-34 hours
Additional Training:
Additional training annually
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2 - 6
Today the company distributes its line of ice cream, cakes, pies and other treats in its own locations and in stadiums, club stores and supermarkets.