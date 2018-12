In 1934 Tom Carvel opened his first ice cream shop in Hartsdale, New York. Over the years, he developed formulas and equipment for creating and serving his ice cream. The company started franchising in 1947, and by 1951 had opened 100 stores.

Today the company distributes its line of ice cream, cakes, pies and other treats in its own locations and in stadiums, club stores and supermarkets.