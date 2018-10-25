ChemStation
#256 Franchise 500| Industrial cleanser manufacturing and distribution

ChemStation
Industrial cleanser manufacturing and distribution
|

About
Founded

1965

Franchising Since

1983 (35 Years)

Corporate Address

3400 Encrete Ln.
Dayton, OH 45439

CEO

George Homan

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$309,600 - $427,100

Net-worth Requirement

$1,000,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$300,000 - $500,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$50,000 - $50,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

4%

Ad Royalty Fee

to 1%

Financing Options

ChemStation offers in-house financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment

ChemStation has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  startup costs, equipment

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Marketing Support

Social media

Website development

On-The-Job Training:

30 hours

Classroom Training:

30 hours

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:

6

ChemStation is ranked #256 in the Franchise 500!
Bio
In the early ’80s, George Homan’s Dayton, Ohio, distribution company was suffering from the impact of the recession. To combat this, the company began manufacturing its own detergent formulas, delivering the detergent to industrial customers in refillable containers.

Chemstation customers receive free containers that franchisees refill. Franchisees handle all receiving, storing, disposing and rendering of the detergent for their customers.

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $309,600 High - $427,100
Units
+1.8%+1 UNITS (1 Year) +3.6%+2 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units in the following regions/states:
Midwest, Northeast, South, Southeast, Southwest, West, Canada, Eastern Europe, Mexico, Western Europe
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: October 25th, 2018
