Founded
1965
Franchising Since
1983 (35 Years)
Corporate Address
3400 Encrete Ln.
Dayton, OH 45439
CEO
George Homan
Initial Investment ⓘ
$309,600 - $427,100
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$1,000,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$300,000 - $500,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$50,000 - $50,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
4%
Ad Royalty Fee
to 1%
ChemStation offers in-house financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment
ChemStation has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Social media
Website development
On-The-Job Training:
30 hours
Classroom Training:
30 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
6
ChemStation is ranked #256 in the Franchise 500!
Chemstation customers receive free containers that franchisees refill. Franchisees handle all receiving, storing, disposing and rendering of the detergent for their customers.
Where Seeking Franchisees:Franchisor is seeking new franchise units in the following regions/states:
Midwest, Northeast, South, Southeast, Southwest, West, Canada, Eastern Europe, Mexico, Western Europe