Chicken Salad Chick
Chicken salads, soups, sides
Founded
2008
Franchising Since
2012 (6 Years)
Corporate Address
724 N. Dean Rd.
Auburn, AL 36830
CEO
Scott Deviney
Parent Company
Simply Southern Restaurant Group LLC
Initial Investment ⓘ
$483,000 - $648,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$600,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$150,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$50,000 - $50,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Chicken Salad Chick has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
43 hours
Classroom Training:
31 hours