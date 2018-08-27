Christian Brothers Automotive Corp.
Auto repair
Founded
1982
Franchising Since
1996 (22 Years)
Corporate Address
17725 Katy Fwy., #200
Houston, TX 77094
CEO
Mark Carr
Initial Investment ⓘ
$464,250 - $560,400
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$85,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$135,000 - $135,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
Varies
Ad Royalty Fee
$5K/yr.
Christian Brothers Automotive Corp. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
190 hours
Classroom Training:
322 hours
Additional Training:
Online training
Number of Employees Required to Run:
8