Cinch I.T.
Outsourced IT support for businesses

Cinch I.T.
Outsourced IT support for businesses

About
Founded

2004

Franchising Since

2019 (1 Years)

Corporate Address

27 W. Mountain St.
Worcester, MA 01606

Parent Company

Cinch Franchise LLC

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$100,025 - $124,850

Net-worth Requirement

$250,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$49,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$15,000 - $15,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

7-5%

Ad Royalty Fee

1.5%

Financing Options
Veteran Incentives

50% off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

26 hours

Classroom Training:

100 hours

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:

2

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $100,025 High - $124,850
Units
+200.0%+2 UNITS (1 Year) +200.0%+2 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

Related Franchises

Request Free Info

uBreakiFix

See More

CPR Cell Phone Repair

See More

CMIT Solutions Inc.

See More

Phenix Salon Suites Franchising LLC

See More

City Wide Franchise

See More

TeamLogic IT

See More

Wireless Zone

See More

Office Evolution

Franchise Articles

Want To Quickly Grow Your Cannabis Company's Footprint? Consider Franchising

Want To Quickly Grow Your Cannabis Company's Footprint? Consider Franchising

Cannabis and franchising can be a complex marriage because of the federal regulations that handcuff both sectors.
Margaret Jackson | 2 min read
When a Company Outgrows Its Founders: How a Little Breakfast Chain Plans to Go Big

When a Company Outgrows Its Founders: How a Little Breakfast Chain Plans to Go Big

Eggs Up Grill is a quirky, homegrown, Southeast breakfast chain. With new owners and a mandate to grow, the brand has a delicate balance to strike.
Clint Carter | 15 min read
[Start-it-up] How to start a Pod Hotel?

[Start-it-up] How to start a Pod Hotel?

IRCTC has announced setting up a pod hotel at the Mumbai Central railway station by the end of 2020.
Entrepreneur Staff | 3 min read
The Top Children's Businesses on the Franchise 500

The Top Children's Businesses on the Franchise 500

These top-ranked franchises are great for entrepreneurs who love kids.
Matthew McCreary | 4 min read
The 19 Oldest Franchises on the Franchise 500

The 19 Oldest Franchises on the Franchise 500

These businesses have all been franchising for 60 years or more.
Matthew McCreary | 6 min read

Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: March 6th, 2020
Reprints & Licensing Update Your Listing Submit New Listing

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.