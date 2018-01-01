Clear Lights Franchising Corp.
Headlight restoration, auto appearance services
Founded
2010
Franchising Since
2011 (7 Years)
Corporate Address
493 Marebear Ln.
Felton, DE 19943
CEO
Amy Mullen
Initial Investment ⓘ
$35,000 - $126,420
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$20,000 - $100,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$30,000 - $85,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$30,000 - $30,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
8%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Clear Lights Franchising Corp. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee & 25% off royalties for 1st year
Ongoing Support
Grand Opening
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
5-7 days
Classroom Training:
2 weeks
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1