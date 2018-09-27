Closet Factory
Custom closet and storage systems
Founded
1983
Franchising Since
1985 (33 Years)
Corporate Address
12800 S. Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90061
CEO
John La Barbera
Parent Company
The Closet Factory
Initial Investment ⓘ
$208,500 - $356,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$500,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$150,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$46,500 - $46,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6.75%
Closet Factory has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
39-44 hours
Classroom Training:
47-51 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
6
Closet Factory is ranked #180 in the Franchise 500!
The Closet Factory works with homeowners, contractors and interior decorators, installing closets, entertainment centers, pantries and shelves for offices and garages.