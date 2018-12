John LaBarbera founded The Closet Factory in a small industrial space in Los Angeles in 1983. The company started out with six employees customizing closets, offices, garages and pantries, and now has more than 100 employees at its Los Angeles headquarters. There are also 11 other factories around the world.

The Closet Factory works with homeowners, contractors and interior decorators, installing closets, entertainment centers, pantries and shelves for offices and garages.