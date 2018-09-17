the Coder School
Coding classes for ages 7 to 18
Founded
2014
Franchising Since
2015 (3 Years)
Corporate Address
3441 Alma Str., #150
Palo Alto, CA 94306
CEO
Hansel Lynn
Initial Investment ⓘ
$75,250 - $150,650
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$50,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$29,950 - $29,950
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Ongoing Support
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
8 hours
Classroom Training:
12.5 hours
Additional Training:
Weekly calls
Number of Employees Required to Run:
7 - 15