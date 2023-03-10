Founded in 2014, the Coder School is a Silicon Valley-based enterprise franchise that offers programming lessons to young children aged 7 to 18. The school strives to provide children with a welcoming environment to learn computer programming. To enhance this, the Coder School employs various platforms to teach different coding languages including JavaScript, Python, CSS, HTML, and many more. Each coding lesson typically includes a trained code coach who uses a 2-on-1 teaching approach.

Due to the high demand for computing jobs, Hansel Lynn, founder of the Coder School, saw the need to start his coding school for younger children. Later on, he decided to expand through franchising because of his previous franchising experience. Today, the Coder School has more than 40 franchise units across the U.S.

Why You May Want to Start a the Coder School Franchise

Running your own the Coder School franchise means you may satisfy your passion for coding while also giving back to the community. You might also work with corporate managers and local business owners who share a passion for coding. Besides, you may enjoy being your boss and having control over staff and schedules. The perfect candidate for the Coder School franchisee is passionate about giving back to its community, looking for an impactful business to own, and understands the impact of coding on kids' futures.

There may be a high demand for educators and parents advocating for young children to be equipped with digital literacy. This might mean a higher need to teach young kids how to code. After starting your own the Coder School franchise, you may have an experienced and committed team who may provide you with valuable support and guidance.

What Might Make a the Coder School Franchise a Good Choice?

The Coder School has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

To be part of the Coder School team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How Do You Open a the Coder School Franchise?

As you decide if opening a the Coder School franchise is the correct move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a the Coder School franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Coder School franchising team questions.