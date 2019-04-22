Code Wiz
Coding, robotics, and STEM enrichment classes and camps for ages 7 to 17
Code Wiz
Coding, robotics, and STEM enrichment classes and camps for ages 7 to 17

About
Founded

2017

Franchising Since

2018 (1 Years)

Corporate Address

9 Cornerstone Sq., #600
Westford, MA 01886

CEO

Ruth Agbaji

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$93,800 - $168,200

Net-worth Requirement

$150,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$30,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$40,000 - $40,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

6%

Ad Royalty Fee

1%

Code Wiz has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Veteran Incentives

25% off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

On-The-Job Training:

12 hours

Classroom Training:

28 hours

Number of Employees Required to Run:

5

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $93,800 High - $168,200
Units
+100.0%+0 UNITS (1 Year)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units in the following regions/states:
Franchise Financing
Franchise Articles

Cannabis Entrepreneurs: Know the Perils of 'Accidental Franchising'

Cannabis Entrepreneurs: Know the Perils of 'Accidental Franchising'

Accidental franchises are a trap for the unwary -- and the trap is sure to attract cannabis entrepreneurs looking for a quick footing in the burgeoning cannabis industry.
Rochelle Spandorf | 13 min read
This Junk Hauling Franchise Helps Seniors Declutter and Relieve Anxiety

This Junk Hauling Franchise Helps Seniors Declutter and Relieve Anxiety

How Gone For Good aims to help older people ease anxiety and do good for the environment in the process.
Rick Grossmann | 4 min read
4 Location-based Aspects to Keep in Mind While Buying a Franchise

4 Location-based Aspects to Keep in Mind While Buying a Franchise

Think about what kind of experience your customer will have when getting to and entering your establishment
Dheeraj Gupta | 4 min read
Sasol Is Going For Gold With Nedbank

Sasol Is Going For Gold With Nedbank

It took former banker, HR specialist, teacher and marketer Letitia Visser a few career changes before becoming a franchisee. When she and her husband got an opportunity to invest in a franchise, they decided to take Nedbank along on the journey.
Nedbank Franchising | 3 min read
How Franchising Helped This Founder Scale His Business

How Franchising Helped This Founder Scale His Business

Former NFL player Tafa Jefferson launched a business to provide care to senior citizens. But he couldn't do it on his own.
Stephanie Schomer | 3 min read

