The Coffee Beanery
Coffee, tea, sandwiches, salads
Founded
1976
Franchising Since
1985 (33 Years)
Corporate Address
3429 Pierson Pl.
Flushing, MI 48433
CEO
JoAnne Shaw
Initial Investment ⓘ
$185,000 - $466,500
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$300,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$75,000 - $150,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$15,000 - $15,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
4%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Veteran Incentives
25% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
60 hours
Classroom Training:
35 hours
Additional Training:
At opening
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
14 - 17
The Coffee Beanery offers streetfront café franchises, as well as locations in malls, airports, office buildings, hospitals and college campuses across the United States. In 1998 the company opened its first international location in Guam and now offers master franchises in China, Korea and the Middle East.