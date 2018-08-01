Complete Weddings + Events
Photography, DJ, video, and photo-booth services
Founded
1974
Franchising Since
1983 (35 Years)
Corporate Address
110 N. 9th
Omaha, NB 68102
CEO
Eric Maas
Parent Company
Complete Music Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$26,350 - $48,650
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$50,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$10,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$18,000 - $42,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
8%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Complete Weddings + Events has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, equipment
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
32 hours
Classroom Training:
40 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
3 - 50