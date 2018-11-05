Core Capacity Transformations
Fitness and nutrition programs, dietary supplements
Founded
2010
Franchising Since
2018 (0 Years)
Corporate Address
3859 Union Rd., #400
Cheektowaga, NY 14225
CEO
Trevor Buccieri
Initial Investment ⓘ
$162,961 - $274,302
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$162,961 - $274,302
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$18,000 - $18,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Core Capacity Transformations has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
65 hours
Classroom Training:
58.5 hours