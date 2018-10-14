Coverall
Commercial cleaning

Coverall
Commercial cleaning

About
Founded

1985

Franchising Since

1985 (33 Years)

Corporate Address

350 S.W. 12th Ave.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33442

CEO

Richard Ascolese

Parent Company

Coverall North America Inc.

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$16,498 - $51,361

Liquid Cash Requirement

$4,000 - $22,257

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$13,500 - $40,320

Ongoing Royalty Fee

5%

Financing Options

Coverall offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, accounts receivable

Veteran Incentives

10% off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Newsletter

Grand Opening

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

On-The-Job Training:

12 hours

Classroom Training:

40 hours

Additional Training:

At local regional support center, 32-48 hours & ongoing; online training

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:

1 - 2

Bio
Founded in 1985, Coverall has cleaned work environments for more than 40,000 customers worldwide. Coverall franchisees use a program designed to help reduce the spread of illness-causing germs in the workplace.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $16,498 High - $51,361
Units
-3.3%-296 UNITS (1 Year) +0.2%+17 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

Related Franchises

See More

Servpro

See More

Merry Maids

See More

The Maids

See More

Jan-Pro Franchising Int'l. Inc.

See More

Anago Cleaning Systems

See More

MaidPro

See More

Vanguard Cleaning Systems

See More

ASP-America's Swimming Pool Co.

Franchise Articles

Could Franchising Help Take Your Business International?

Could Franchising Help Take Your Business International?

Want to make the leap with your business? Here's one way to expand overseas.
Rick Grossmann | 5 min read
A Good Accountant Is Key to a Good Franchise Operation. Here's How to Find One.

A Good Accountant Is Key to a Good Franchise Operation. Here's How to Find One.

Three experts share tips for getting the most out of your CPA.
Stephanie Schomer | 4 min read
How This CEO Built a Fitness Empire of More Than 150 Locations

How This CEO Built a Fitness Empire of More Than 150 Locations

Eric Casaburi, CEO of Retro Fitness, talks about turning one gym into over 150 fitness clubs across the United States.
David Meltzer | 1 min read
How This Immigrant Entrepreneur Is Helping Others Achieve the American Dream

How This Immigrant Entrepreneur Is Helping Others Achieve the American Dream

Patrice & Associates franchisee Mercedes Concepcion-Gray works to uplift the Latina community.
Hayden Field | 4 min read
This Coworking-Space Franchise Is Winning Without the WeWork-style Perks

This Coworking-Space Franchise Is Winning Without the WeWork-style Perks

Office Evolution might not have kombucha on tap, but it has a nationwide community of entrepreneurs who are willing to lend a helping hand.
Lydia Belanger | 4 min read

Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: October 14th, 2018
Reprints & Licensing Update Your Listing Submit New Listing
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.