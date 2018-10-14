Coverall
Commercial cleaning
Founded
1985
Franchising Since
1985 (33 Years)
Corporate Address
350 S.W. 12th Ave.
Deerfield Beach, FL 33442
CEO
Richard Ascolese
Parent Company
Coverall North America Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$16,498 - $51,361
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$4,000 - $22,257
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$13,500 - $40,320
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Coverall offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, accounts receivable
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Grand Opening
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
On-The-Job Training:
12 hours
Classroom Training:
40 hours
Additional Training:
At local regional support center, 32-48 hours & ongoing; online training
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1 - 2