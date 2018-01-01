Crowning Touch Senior Moving Services Inc.
Senior moving and real-estate services, consignment sales, auctions
Founded
1996
Franchising Since
2015 (3 Years)
Corporate Address
6704 Williamson Rd.
Roanoke, VA 24019
CEO
Linda Balentine
Initial Investment ⓘ
$323,000 - $551,500
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$500,000 - $1,000,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000 - $150,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$50,000 - $65,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Veteran Incentives
25% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
2 weeks, additional as needed
Classroom Training:
2 weeks
Number of Employees Required to Run:
20 - 25