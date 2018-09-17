Ctrl V Inc.
Virtual reality arcades
Founded
2016
Franchising Since
2016 (2 Years)
Corporate Address
170 Columbia St. W., #5
Waterloo, ON N2L 3L3
CEO
Ryan Brooks
Initial Investment ⓘ
$139,870 - $227,900
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$50,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$25,000 - $25,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
1.5%
Ctrl V Inc. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
64 hours
Classroom Training:
13.5 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
4