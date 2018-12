Cecil B. Day opened his first hotel in Tybee Island, Georgia, in 1970. Since then, Days Inn has grown into a network of nearly 2,000 franchised hotels throughout the U.S. and worldwide, including some hotels that offer free breakfast and allow pets in select rooms.

Days Inn by Wyndham is part of the Wyndham Hotels & Resorts family of hotels which also includes Baymont by Wyndham, Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham, Howard Johnson by Wyndham, Microtel Inns & Suites, Ramada Worldwide by Wyndham, Super 8 by Wyndham, Travelodge by Wyndham, Wingate by Wyndham, and Wyndham Hotels and Resorts.