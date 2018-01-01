The Dentist's Choice
Dental-handpiece repairs
The Dentist's Choice
Dental-handpiece repairs
About
774 Mays Blvd., #10-297
Founded
1992
Franchising Since
1994 (24 Years)
Corporate Address
774 Mays Blvd., #10-297
Incline Village, NV 89451
CEO
Steve Everhart
Financial Requirements
Initial Investment ⓘ
$55,400 - $59,500
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$60,000
Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$45,000 - $45,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5-3%
Financing Options
Veteran Incentives
5% off franchise fee
Support Options
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Online Support
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Website development
Classroom Training:
40 hours
Bio
The Dentist's Choice has been repairing and servicing dental drills since 1992. Franchisees repair, rebuild and maintain all models of dental handpieces (drills).
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $55,400 High - $59,500
Units
+5.9%+8 UNITS (1 Year) +7.5%+10 UNITS (3 Years)
Where Seeking Franchisees:Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S. and in the following regions/states: Canada
Related Franchises
Franchise Articles
Could Franchising Help Take Your Business International?
Want to make the leap with your business? Here's one way to expand overseas.
A Good Accountant Is Key to a Good Franchise Operation. Here's How to Find One.
Three experts share tips for getting the most out of your CPA.
How This CEO Built a Fitness Empire of More Than 150 Locations
Eric Casaburi, CEO of Retro Fitness, talks about turning one gym into over 150 fitness clubs across the United States.
How This Immigrant Entrepreneur Is Helping Others Achieve the American Dream
Patrice & Associates franchisee Mercedes Concepcion-Gray works to uplift the Latina community.
This Coworking-Space Franchise Is Winning Without the WeWork-style Perks
Office Evolution might not have kombucha on tap, but it has a nationwide community of entrepreneurs who are willing to lend a helping hand.