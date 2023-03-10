1-800-Plumber +Air

2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#463 Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$93K - $246K
Units as of 2022
33 312.5% over 3 years
1-800-Plumber + Air is a plumbing and HVAC company founded in 1983. In 2017, 1-800-Plumber + Air began franchising. Today, the company can be found in several locations across the United States.

1-800-Plumber + Air offers multiple types of services, including plumbing, cooling, heating, and emergency. They seek to provide an easy booking experience with 24/7 availability, and they are committed to arriving on time to do the job.

Why You May Want to Start a 1-800-Plumber + Air Franchise

Whether it's saving families from freezing temperatures when the heater breaks down or stopping a leak before it gets out of hand, the services you will offer as a 1-800-Plumber + Air franchisee may be essential. Their main goal and mission is to provide the best customer service possible through professionalism, integrity, and craftsmanship. Their core values include quality, convenience, value, and integrity. If you agree with their core values and wish to become a business owner, then opening a 1-800-Plumber + Air franchise may be a good idea for you.

Opening a 1-800-Plumber + Air franchise may be a good opportunity for franchisees who are interested in making a dent in the plumbing and HVAC industry. 1-800-Plumber + Air strives to offer high expectations to customers, to go along with superior service and teamwork. To become a franchisee, you won't need previous experience in the plumbing field, but full-time dedication to your new franchise is critical.

What Might Make a 1-800-Plumber + Air Franchise a Good Choice?

1-800-Plumber + Air may be one of the few franchises that offer the services of HVAC and plumbing combined. Their team is composed of well-trained technicians and is committed to continuous development and growth.

Opening a 1-800-Plumber + Air franchise could offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees may receive support from the 1-800-Plumber + Air brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees could receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. They also may receive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened.

How To Open a 1-800-Plumber + Air Franchise

If a franchisee wants to open a 1-800-Plumber + Air franchise, the company has exclusive territories available, potentially giving the franchisee a better chance at success. 1-800-Plumber + Air supplies new franchisees with several hours of on-the-job training, several dozen hours of classroom training, ongoing support, and marketing support. Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, make sure this is the right opportunity for you. You may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the 1-800-Plumber + Air franchising team questions. 

To be part of the 1-800-Plumber + Air team, make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. You will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

1-800-Plumber + Air is dedicated to providing a quality experience as they maintain customer HVAC and plumbing.

Company Overview

About 1-800-Plumber +Air

Industry
Maintenance
Related Categories
Plumbing , Home Repairs/Handyman Services
Founded
1983
Parent Company
800-Services
Leadership
Mark Collins, CEO
Corporate Address
2947 Broadway St., #200
Pearland, TX 77581
Social
Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2017 (6 years)
# of employees at HQ
6
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
33 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a 1-800-Plumber +Air franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$39,500 - $49,500
Initial Investment
$92,995 - $246,395
Net Worth Requirement
$100,000 - $300,000
Cash Requirement
$75,000 - $150,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
1-800-Plumber +Air has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
6 hours
Classroom Training
34 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where 1-800-Plumber +Air landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where 1-800-Plumber +Air ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #463 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking

