101 Mobility
Initial investment
$121K - $219K
Units as of 2022
196 15.3% over 3 years
Seniors, veterans, and individuals with disabilities can suffer from mobility challenges around the home, a problem that often limits their freedom and independence. 101 Mobility is a brand that addresses this persistent challenge by providing state-of-the-art accessibility solutions and quality customer service.

Since 2008, when Luke Sampson and Keith Barnhardt founded 101 Mobility, the company has striven to fulfill customer needs. The company's most popular solutions include stairlifts, auto lifts, and wheelchair ramps that help individuals navigate their way around the home comfortably.

Since beginning to franchise in 2010, the brand has expanded to include 101 Mobility franchise locations operating in more than 100 territories in the U.S. and Canada. The ideal franchise owner for 101 Mobility is an individual who wants to make a difference in the world.

Why You Should Consider a 101 Mobility Franchise

As a leader in mobility and accessibility solutions, 101 Mobility sets out to impact lives. With the mission to help people regain freedom and independence, 101 Mobility embraces the ideals of sensitivity, care, and responsiveness.

A factor that sets 101 Mobility apart from the competition is its ability to deliver value to customers. 101 Mobility treats its customers with respect and fairness, believing each is special and unique despite the world often ignoring those with mobility issues.

With statistics showing that millions of people live with mobility challenges in the U.S., 101 Mobility fulfills a vital service. 101 Mobility offers on-site consultations, flexibility in rental programs, and a one-year limited warranty for all products.

The 101 Mobility promise is to tailor services to customer needs. As a franchise owner at 101 Mobility, you can contribute to your community by making the lives of the most vulnerable easy and free of hassle. 

What Might Make 101 Mobility Franchise a Good Choice

To start a 101 Mobility franchise, you'll need to be prepared with an initial franchise fee and adequate liquid capital. As a franchise, 101 Mobility has partnerships with third-party financiers that may be able to help you meet the opening costs to begin your franchise.

For new franchisees, 101 Mobility supports initial and ongoing training through multiple channels that are convenient to all participants. However, since 101 Mobility believes in freedom and independence, it limits its control over franchisees.

Some of the benefits of being a franchise owner include territory protection in franchise locations, independent operations, and an experienced management team's backing.

How to Open Your Own 101 Mobility Franchise

To start your 101 Mobility franchise in the United States or Canada, you can learn more about the opportunity and discover whether it is the right investment for you. You should be financially prepared and have a location in mind that fits the target audience. 

As a franchise owner, choosing 101 Mobility might be an excellent decision because you'll play a role in bettering the experiences of seniors, veterans, and individuals living with disabilities. At 101 Mobility, you can change lives and leave a great legacy. 

Company Overview

About 101 Mobility

Industry
Health & Wellness
Related Categories
Mobility Solutions, Miscellaneous Health Products, Building & Remodeling, Miscellaneous Home-Improvement Businesses, Miscellaneous Services
Founded
2008
Parent Company
Cortec Group
Leadership
Mark Baker, President
Corporate Address
5221 Oleander Dr.
Wilmington, NC 28403
Social
Facebook, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2010 (13 years)
# of employees at HQ
17
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada

# of Units
196 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a 101 Mobility franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$35,000 - $60,000
Initial Investment
$120,790 - $218,620
Net Worth Requirement
$250,000
Cash Requirement
$100,000
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
5-7%
Ad Royalty Fee
1.25%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
101 Mobility offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Third Party Financing
101 Mobility has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
40 hours
Classroom Training
40 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
4
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where 101 Mobility landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

