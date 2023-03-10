Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$121K - $219K
- Units as of 2022
-
196 15.3% over 3 years
Seniors, veterans, and individuals with disabilities can suffer from mobility challenges around the home, a problem that often limits their freedom and independence. 101 Mobility is a brand that addresses this persistent challenge by providing state-of-the-art accessibility solutions and quality customer service.
Since 2008, when Luke Sampson and Keith Barnhardt founded 101 Mobility, the company has striven to fulfill customer needs. The company's most popular solutions include stairlifts, auto lifts, and wheelchair ramps that help individuals navigate their way around the home comfortably.
Since beginning to franchise in 2010, the brand has expanded to include 101 Mobility franchise locations operating in more than 100 territories in the U.S. and Canada. The ideal franchise owner for 101 Mobility is an individual who wants to make a difference in the world.
Why You Should Consider a 101 Mobility Franchise
As a leader in mobility and accessibility solutions, 101 Mobility sets out to impact lives. With the mission to help people regain freedom and independence, 101 Mobility embraces the ideals of sensitivity, care, and responsiveness.
A factor that sets 101 Mobility apart from the competition is its ability to deliver value to customers. 101 Mobility treats its customers with respect and fairness, believing each is special and unique despite the world often ignoring those with mobility issues.
With statistics showing that millions of people live with mobility challenges in the U.S., 101 Mobility fulfills a vital service. 101 Mobility offers on-site consultations, flexibility in rental programs, and a one-year limited warranty for all products.
The 101 Mobility promise is to tailor services to customer needs. As a franchise owner at 101 Mobility, you can contribute to your community by making the lives of the most vulnerable easy and free of hassle.
What Might Make 101 Mobility Franchise a Good Choice
To start a 101 Mobility franchise, you'll need to be prepared with an initial franchise fee and adequate liquid capital. As a franchise, 101 Mobility has partnerships with third-party financiers that may be able to help you meet the opening costs to begin your franchise.
For new franchisees, 101 Mobility supports initial and ongoing training through multiple channels that are convenient to all participants. However, since 101 Mobility believes in freedom and independence, it limits its control over franchisees.
Some of the benefits of being a franchise owner include territory protection in franchise locations, independent operations, and an experienced management team's backing.
How to Open Your Own 101 Mobility Franchise
To start your 101 Mobility franchise in the United States or Canada, you can learn more about the opportunity and discover whether it is the right investment for you. You should be financially prepared and have a location in mind that fits the target audience.
As a franchise owner, choosing 101 Mobility might be an excellent decision because you'll play a role in bettering the experiences of seniors, veterans, and individuals living with disabilities. At 101 Mobility, you can change lives and leave a great legacy.
Company Overview
About 101 Mobility
- Industry
- Health & Wellness
- Founded
- 2008
- Parent Company
- Cortec Group
- Leadership
- Mark Baker, President
- Corporate Address
-
5221 Oleander Dr.
Wilmington, NC 28403
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2010 (13 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 17
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada
- # of Units
- 196 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a 101 Mobility franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $35,000 - $60,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $120,790 - $218,620
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $250,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $100,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- $5,000 off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 5-7%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 1.25%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- In-House Financing
- 101 Mobility offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
- Third Party Financing
- 101 Mobility has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 40 hours
- Classroom Training
- 40 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- Yes
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 4
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like 101 Mobility? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where 101 Mobility landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Related Franchises
Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to 101 Mobility.
Signal
Edible
My Salon Suite/Salon Plaza
Pet Supplies Plus
Related Franchise Content
Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.
The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal
This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.
Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store
With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.
Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise
From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.
How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.
How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.
Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level
This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.