In 2004, Dana Oliver realized that most parents had the same dilemma of taking care of kids after 5PM after daycares had closed while still managing their post-5.00PM office duties. Oliver decided to open Adventure Kids Playcare for parents with similar needs, offering an “on-demand" hourly childcare and entertainment environment for children aged six weeks to 12 years. 

Adventure Kids Playcare allows kids to play, explore and learn both art and social skills. Clients may be able to rest assured of their children's safety at this childcare. 

Adventure Kids Playcare has expanded its reach to more than 10 locations nationwide after starting franchising in 2006. Their services include drop-in childcare at an approved place and off-site childcare at private gatherings and other sites in a protected area.

Why You May Want to Start an Adventure Kids Playcare Franchise

The goal at Adventure Kids Playcare is to provide parents with peace of mind while their kids are out of their sight. The business also supports a fun and fulfilling career while maintaining the connection with family. Qualified Adventure Kids Playcare franchisees with the same passion must also love being around children and molding them to become better adults, have strong social skills, and practice exemplary customer service.

If you are approved to be an Adventure Kids Playcare franchisee, you should operate the business daily, as no absentee ownership is allowed and hire trained and professional staff.

What Might Make an Adventure Kids Playcare Franchise a Good Choice?

While providing a clean and safe environment for kids, Adventure Kids Playcare has first aid certified professionals to offer more than what they may expect for their children, as many of them are parents themselves. Unlike other childcare facilities, Adventure Kids Playcare may operate seven days a week and until midnight on Friday and Saturday, making it even more flexible for customers and franchisees. 

To be part of the Adventure Kids Playcare team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How To Open an Adventure Kids Playcare Franchise

If awarded a franchise, franchisees may receive a great deal of support from the Adventure Kids Playcare brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, Adventure Kids Playcare franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with Adventure Kids Playcare, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Additionally, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask questions about the Adventure Kids Playcare franchising team.

It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate an Adventure Kids Playcare franchise.

Company Overview

About Adventure Kids Playcare

Industry
Children's Businesses
Related Categories
Childcare, Miscellaneous Children's Businesses, Children's Education/Enrichment
Founded
2004
Parent Company
AKP Int'l. Inc.
Leadership
Dana Oliver, President
Corporate Address
1079 W. Round Grove Rd., #300-307
Lewisville, TX 75067
Social
Facebook, Twitter

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2006 (17 years)
# of employees at HQ
4
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Washington, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
17 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Adventure Kids Playcare franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$29,500
Initial Investment
$482,504 - $874,004
Net Worth Requirement
$500,000
Cash Requirement
$100,000
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Adventure Kids Playcare has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
40 hours
Classroom Training
40 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
15-20
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Adventure Kids Playcare landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

