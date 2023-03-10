AR Workshop
AR Workshop was founded by Adria Ruff and Maureen Anders in 2016. The franchise offers do-it-yourself (DIY) art classes and retail in a studio or workshop. When Anders and Ruff first started AR Workshop, it was a platform to showcase their graphic design work. The business they started in Pineville, North Carolina, has expanded to all kinds of DIY projects with over 130 locations throughout the United States.

If you are passionate about owning a string of DIY products and growing your community, you may be the perfect candidate for this franchise. 

Why You May Want to Start an AR Workshop Franchise

With a project for every skill level and age, AR Workshop champions the idea of a cohesive and community-driven environment. The AR Workshop brand also has a line of paints, stains, specialty projects, DIY kits to go, food and drinks, and more, capitalizing on more than one way to create business. 

Additionally, AR Workshop has been ranked on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

What Might Make an AR Workshop franchise a Good Choice?

Opening an AR Workshop franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive DIY paint industry. 

Additionally, AR Workshop collaborates with some of the biggest names in the DIY space, such as JOANN, KIND, Better Homes & Gardens, and more. Each collaboration may allow for brand growth and name recognition, further propelling the prominence of your location’s in the community. 

As an AR Workshop franchisee, you will be responsible for the management and operations of your AR Workshop. The company may offer a fast startup process and various proven business models to jumpstart your progress.

How To Open an AR Workshop Franchise

When you begin the process of opening an AR Workshop franchise, you will get an initial or induction training bundle and continuous support throughout your business. You will receive multiple hours of both classroom and on-the-job training from the AR Workshop corporate team to ensure that you are best prepared to run your franchise.

To be part of the AR Workshop team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should be prepared for the existence of ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. 

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the AR Workshop franchising team questions.

It also may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate an AR Workshop franchise.

Soon, you may find yourself operating the newest AR Workshop franchise!

Company Overview

About AR Workshop

Industry
Recreation
Related Categories
DIY/Paint-&-Sip Studios, Miscellaneous Recreation Businesses, Miscellaneous Services
Founded
2016
Parent Company
AR Workshop Franchising LLC
Leadership
Maureen Anders, CEO & Cofounder
Corporate Address
315 Main St., #AA
Pineville, NC 28134
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2017 (6 years)
# of employees at HQ
10
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
138 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a AR Workshop franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$30,000
Initial Investment
$89,652 - $164,229
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
AR Workshop has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
23 hours
Classroom Training
25 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
8-12
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where AR Workshop landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where AR Workshop ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

New

Ranked #13 in 2022

Top New Franchises
Top Franchises for Less Than $100K

Ranked #64 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $100,000
Award

Ranked #1 in DIY/Paint-&-Sip Studios in 2021

Best of the Best

