Assisting Hands Home Care works to provide clients with quality in-home care. This could be caring for the elderly or anyone who needs help due to disability, illness, or recovery.

With more than 140 franchise locations in more than 18 states, Assisting Hands Home Care is a substantial market competitor in a multi-billion dollar business.

Why You May Want to Start an Assisting Hands Home Care Franchise

Clients with Assisting Hands Home Care can have caregivers assist them at their residence at scheduled times up to 24 hours a day. Caregivers interact with clients who may need medical and non-medical assistance. This type of service allows clients to remain in their own homes and maintain a quality of life that may not have been accessible to them before.

To be a franchisee with Assisting Hands Home Care, you do not need a medical background or similar clinical training. You should have good management skills with a deep desire to help those in your community.

Assisting Hands Home Care has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 multiple times in recent years. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

What Might Make an Assisting Hands Home Care Franchise a Good Choice?

If a franchisee is awarded an Assisting Hands Home Care franchise, they will participate in several days of training. The training consists of classroom lectures and on-site visits. Topics will cover caregiver training, employee recruitment and hiring, billing, scheduling, and more. The company also provides franchisees with software for billing and scheduling and round-the-clock customer support.

Opening an Assisting Hands Home Care franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive home healthcare industry.

How To Open an Assisting Hands Home Care Franchise

As you decide if opening an Assisting Hands Home Care, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if an Assisting Hands Home Care franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

To be part of the Assisting Hands Home Care team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Assisting Hands Home Care franchising team questions.

Soon, you may find yourself operating as the newest Assisting Hands Home Care franchisee.