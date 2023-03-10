Assisting Hands Home Care

Home health care, respite care
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#229 Ranked #185 last year
Initial investment
$88K - $160K
Units as of 2022
176 45.5% over 3 years
Assisting Hands Home Care works to provide clients with quality in-home care. This could be caring for the elderly or anyone who needs help due to disability, illness, or recovery.

With more than 140 franchise locations in more than 18 states, Assisting Hands Home Care is a substantial market competitor in a multi-billion dollar business.

Why You May Want to Start an Assisting Hands Home Care Franchise

Clients with Assisting Hands Home Care can have caregivers assist them at their residence at scheduled times up to 24 hours a day. Caregivers interact with clients who may need medical and non-medical assistance. This type of service allows clients to remain in their own homes and maintain a quality of life that may not have been accessible to them before.

To be a franchisee with Assisting Hands Home Care, you do not need a medical background or similar clinical training. You should have good management skills with a deep desire to help those in your community. 

Assisting Hands Home Care has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 multiple times in recent years. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

What Might Make an Assisting Hands Home Care Franchise a Good Choice?

If a franchisee is awarded an Assisting Hands Home Care franchise, they will participate in several days of training. The training consists of classroom lectures and on-site visits. Topics will cover caregiver training, employee recruitment and hiring, billing, scheduling, and more. The company also provides franchisees with software for billing and scheduling and round-the-clock customer support.

Opening an Assisting Hands Home Care franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive home healthcare industry.

How To Open an Assisting Hands Home Care Franchise

As you decide if opening an Assisting Hands Home Care, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if an Assisting Hands Home Care franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

To be part of the Assisting Hands Home Care team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Assisting Hands Home Care franchising team questions.

Soon, you may find yourself operating as the newest Assisting Hands Home Care franchisee.

Company Overview

About Assisting Hands Home Care

Industry
Personal-Care Businesses
Related Categories
Senior Care
Founded
2006
Parent Company
Assisting Hands Home Care LLC
Leadership
Lane Kofoed, CEO
Corporate Address
5700 E. Franklin Rd., #105
Nampa, ID 83687
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
2006 (17 years)
# of employees at HQ
7
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
176 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Assisting Hands Home Care franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$55,000
Initial Investment
$87,700 - $159,650
Net Worth Requirement
$300,000
Cash Requirement
$100,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
5-4%
Ad Royalty Fee
0.5%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Assisting Hands Home Care has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
24 hours
Classroom Training
40 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Assisting Hands Home Care landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Assisting Hands Home Care ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #229 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Trending Up

Ranked #147 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises
Trending Up

Ranked #130 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises (U.S. & Canada)
Top Franchises for Less Than $100K

Ranked #22 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $100,000

The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
