Best Option Restoration is a trusted leader in the disaster restoration industry. With an extensive franchise presence throughout the United States, the brand has a lot of expertise in disaster restoration services. These include water damage remediation, structural drying, mold remediation, damage re-construction, debris removal, contents cleaning, fire damage restoration, sewage remediation, dehumidification, and climate control.

Best Option Restoration may see success, which can be attributed to its vast qualifications in different and relevant aspects of the restoration industry. These include having a good track record, strict adherence to OSHA rules and regulations, and being licensed, bonded, and insured.

Best Option Restoration began franchising in 2018 and has opened over one dozen franchises in the United States.

Why You May Want to Start a Best Option Restoration Franchise

Best Option Restoration focuses on helping the needy after a disaster. Best Option Restoration believes it has the right personnel and equipment to get the job done. If you value humanity and would love to help improve people's lives, especially after a disaster, becoming a Best Option Restoration franchisee may be a good idea because the franchise shares the same ideologies.

Opening a Best Option Restoration franchise could offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

Best Option Restoration has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Top New Franchises. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

What Might Make a Best Option Restoration Franchise a Good Choice?

Best Option Restoration uses only certified IICRC & IRI technicians. It focuses on making its clients feel at home again after a disaster. Franchisees may benefit from exclusive territories, fairly low overhead, and a solid business model.

To be part of the Best Option Restoration team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How to Open a Best Option Restoration Franchise

The process of applying for a Best Option Restoration team may be straightforward. However, it is advisable to research Best Option Restoration before signing up for anything or making any commitments. While it is true that Best Option Restoration is a fairly well-known brand nationwide, it does not necessarily mean that it will do well in your community. You may also want to analyze the completion in your area. While competition can help you grow, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees may receive support from the Best Option Restoration brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, Best Option Restoration franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. They also receive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened.