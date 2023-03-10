Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Ranked #415 last year
- Initial investment
-
$87K - $165K
- Units as of 2022
-
93 52.5% over 3 years
Bloomin' Blinds is a home-improvement company that repairs, sells, and installs window coverings. It was established in 2001 as a family business. After experiencing success, however, Bloomin' Blinds began franchising in 2014, with the company headquarters located in Lewisville, Texas. Currently, Bloomin' Blinds has over 60 franchise units and is seeking to expand even further throughout the U.S.
Why You May Want to Start a Bloomin' Blinds Franchise
Bloomin' Blinds prides itself on solving clients' problems creatively and efficiently. Their package deals include selling, installing, cleaning, and repairing window coverings. Franchisees can also provide additional services such as washing blinds, installing solar screens, and exterior window designs.
Bloomin' Blinds is a flexible blinds franchise with a home-based model. As a franchisee, your work days will likely revolve around mobile services, sales, and installations.
If you become a Bloomin' Blinds franchisee, you may get comprehensive classroom training to make sure you are prepared to provide the best services to clients. Bloomin' Blinds will likely provide you with tools and up-to-date technology to help you best meet your clients' demands. Additionally, the franchisor markets and promotes your business through national media advertising, developing a website unique to your location, and creating social media pages.
What Might Make a Bloomin' Blinds Franchise a Good Choice?
Bloomin' Blinds has achieved a good reputation amongst some homeowners and commercial developers. With your franchise, you'll be part of a proven business model and a nationally acclaimed brand. Unlike starting a business from scratch, here you join a tested and proven venture that clients already identify with and recognize.
Franchisees may enjoy Bloomin' Blinds’ exclusive territories. With protected territories, franchisees are allowed to grow their business without the threat of losing clients to other Bloomin’ Blinds locations. To further boost the presence of Bloomin' Blinds franchisees, the franchisor offers additional training through webinars, conference calls, and tradeshows.
To be part of the Bloomin' Blinds team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set liquid capital requirements.
How To Start a Bloomin' Blinds Franchise
As you decide if opening a Bloomin' Blinds franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Bloomin' Blinds franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.
Suppose you progress with Bloomin' Blinds. In that case, the company will assess your preferred territory to determine if it is available. You will also be expected to complete all relevant background and financial checks. Then, you may be connected to fellow franchisees with which to interact and ask about their experience running a Bloomin' Blinds business.
If both parties agree that you are a good candidate to operate a Bloomin’ Blinds franchise, you may be invited to company headquarters in Lewisville, Texas to meet with brand executives and potentially sign your franchise agreement. The last step to gain your Bloomin' Blinds franchise is a multi-week intensive training in place to sharpen and perfect your skills. After completing the training, you may be ready to launch your business.
Company Overview
About Bloomin' Blinds
- Industry
- Home Improvement
- Founded
- 2001
- Parent Company
- Bloomin' Blinds Franchise Corp.
- Leadership
- Kelsey Stuart, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
5360 Legacy Dr., #155
Plano, TX 75024
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2014 (9 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 18
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming
- # of Units
- 93 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Bloomin' Blinds franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $49,500
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $87,100 - $164,500
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $250,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $150,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- $4,950 off first-unit franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 5.5%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 2%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 7 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Bloomin' Blinds has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- Classroom Training
- 80 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- Yes
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- -3
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like Bloomin' Blinds? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Bloomin' Blinds landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Bloomin' Blinds ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
