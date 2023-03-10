Bloomin' Blinds
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Ranked #415 last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$87K - $165K
Units as of 2022
93 52.5% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Bloomin' Blinds is a home-improvement company that repairs, sells, and installs window coverings. It was established in 2001 as a family business. After experiencing success, however, Bloomin' Blinds began franchising in 2014, with the company headquarters located in Lewisville, Texas. Currently, Bloomin' Blinds has over 60 franchise units and is seeking to expand even further throughout the U.S.

Why You May Want to Start a Bloomin' Blinds Franchise

Bloomin' Blinds prides itself on solving clients' problems creatively and efficiently. Their package deals include selling, installing, cleaning, and repairing window coverings. Franchisees can also provide additional services such as washing blinds, installing solar screens, and exterior window designs.

Bloomin' Blinds is a flexible blinds franchise with a home-based model. As a franchisee, your work days will likely revolve around mobile services, sales, and installations.

If you become a Bloomin' Blinds franchisee, you may get comprehensive classroom training to make sure you are prepared to provide the best services to clients. Bloomin' Blinds will likely provide you with tools and up-to-date technology to help you best meet your clients' demands. Additionally, the franchisor markets and promotes your business through national media advertising, developing a website unique to your location, and creating social media pages.

What Might Make a Bloomin' Blinds Franchise a Good Choice?

Bloomin' Blinds has achieved a good reputation amongst some homeowners and commercial developers. With your franchise, you'll be part of a proven business model and a nationally acclaimed brand. Unlike starting a business from scratch, here you join a tested and proven venture that clients already identify with and recognize.

Franchisees may enjoy Bloomin' Blinds’ exclusive territories. With protected territories, franchisees are allowed to grow their business without the threat of losing clients to other Bloomin’ Blinds locations. To further boost the presence of Bloomin' Blinds franchisees, the franchisor offers additional training through webinars, conference calls, and tradeshows.

To be part of the Bloomin' Blinds team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set liquid capital requirements.

How To Start a Bloomin' Blinds Franchise

As you decide if opening a Bloomin' Blinds franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Bloomin' Blinds franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Suppose you progress with Bloomin' Blinds. In that case, the company will assess your preferred territory to determine if it is available. You will also be expected to complete all relevant background and financial checks. Then, you may be connected to fellow franchisees with which to interact and ask about their experience running a Bloomin' Blinds business.

If both parties agree that you are a good candidate to operate a Bloomin’ Blinds franchise, you may be invited to company headquarters in Lewisville, Texas to meet with brand executives and potentially sign your franchise agreement. The last step to gain your Bloomin' Blinds franchise is a multi-week intensive training in place to sharpen and perfect your skills. After completing the training, you may be ready to launch your business.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Bloomin' Blinds

Industry
Home Improvement
Related Categories
Window Coverings, Miscellaneous Home-Improvement Businesses, Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses
Founded
2001
Parent Company
Bloomin' Blinds Franchise Corp.
Leadership
Kelsey Stuart, CEO
Corporate Address
5360 Legacy Dr., #155
Plano, TX 75024
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2014 (9 years)
# of employees at HQ
18
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
93 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Bloomin' Blinds franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$49,500
Initial Investment
$87,100 - $164,500
Net Worth Requirement
$250,000
Cash Requirement
$150,000
Veteran Incentives
$4,950 off first-unit franchise fee
Royalty Fee
5.5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
7 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Bloomin' Blinds has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

Classroom Training
80 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
-3
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Bloomin' Blinds? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Bloomin' Blinds landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Bloomin' Blinds ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Top Franchises for Less Than $100K

Ranked #82 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $100,000
Home-Based and Mobile

Ranked #119 in 2022

Homebased Ranking

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Bloomin' Blinds.

Pet Wants

Natural pet-food stores/delivery
Request Info

Anago Cleaning Systems

Commercial cleaning
Ranked #34
Learn More

Servpro

Fire, water, and other damage cleanup, restoration, and reconstruction
Ranked #8
Learn More

Boost Home Healthcare

Home healthcare
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing