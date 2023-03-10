Bloomin' Blinds is a home-improvement company that repairs, sells, and installs window coverings. It was established in 2001 as a family business. After experiencing success, however, Bloomin' Blinds began franchising in 2014, with the company headquarters located in Lewisville, Texas. Currently, Bloomin' Blinds has over 60 franchise units and is seeking to expand even further throughout the U.S.

Why You May Want to Start a Bloomin' Blinds Franchise

Bloomin' Blinds prides itself on solving clients' problems creatively and efficiently. Their package deals include selling, installing, cleaning, and repairing window coverings. Franchisees can also provide additional services such as washing blinds, installing solar screens, and exterior window designs.

Bloomin' Blinds is a flexible blinds franchise with a home-based model. As a franchisee, your work days will likely revolve around mobile services, sales, and installations.

If you become a Bloomin' Blinds franchisee, you may get comprehensive classroom training to make sure you are prepared to provide the best services to clients. Bloomin' Blinds will likely provide you with tools and up-to-date technology to help you best meet your clients' demands. Additionally, the franchisor markets and promotes your business through national media advertising, developing a website unique to your location, and creating social media pages.

What Might Make a Bloomin' Blinds Franchise a Good Choice?

Bloomin' Blinds has achieved a good reputation amongst some homeowners and commercial developers. With your franchise, you'll be part of a proven business model and a nationally acclaimed brand. Unlike starting a business from scratch, here you join a tested and proven venture that clients already identify with and recognize.

Franchisees may enjoy Bloomin' Blinds’ exclusive territories. With protected territories, franchisees are allowed to grow their business without the threat of losing clients to other Bloomin’ Blinds locations. To further boost the presence of Bloomin' Blinds franchisees, the franchisor offers additional training through webinars, conference calls, and tradeshows.

To be part of the Bloomin' Blinds team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set liquid capital requirements.

How To Start a Bloomin' Blinds Franchise

As you decide if opening a Bloomin' Blinds franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Bloomin' Blinds franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Suppose you progress with Bloomin' Blinds. In that case, the company will assess your preferred territory to determine if it is available. You will also be expected to complete all relevant background and financial checks. Then, you may be connected to fellow franchisees with which to interact and ask about their experience running a Bloomin' Blinds business.

If both parties agree that you are a good candidate to operate a Bloomin’ Blinds franchise, you may be invited to company headquarters in Lewisville, Texas to meet with brand executives and potentially sign your franchise agreement. The last step to gain your Bloomin' Blinds franchise is a multi-week intensive training in place to sharpen and perfect your skills. After completing the training, you may be ready to launch your business.