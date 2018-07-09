Bloomin' Blinds
Window covering sales, installation, and repairs
Founded
2001
Franchising Since
2014 (4 Years)
Corporate Address
985 TX-121, #617
Lewisville, TX 75057
CEO
Kelsey Stuart
Initial Investment ⓘ
$49,070 - $105,225
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$40,000 - $60,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$35,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
3-6%
Bloomin' Blinds offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Bloomin' Blinds has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
$2,500 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Classroom Training:
80 hours
Additional Training:
Via webinar, conference calls, tradeshows