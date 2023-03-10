Bowl Boss Acai
With a variety of smoothies, waffles, and famous açaí bowls, Bowl Boss Açaí is a vendor of science-backed, nutrition-based snacks. Bowl Boss Açaí may be known for its tropical fruit bowls topped with granola, peanut butter, and coconut flakes. It also provides options for add-ons like Nutella, CBD oil, and protein powder. With the signature base of açaí combined with a plethora of options, Bowl Boss Açaí may have it all. 

Founded in 2018, Bowl Boss Açaí started its journey thanks to founders Jenna and Suzanne Stanton and their idea to create inclusive, healthy, quality food. They believe they found the recipe for success when they opened shop in the heart of New York City. Soon, your Bowl Boss Açaí franchise could be next.

Why You May Want To Start a Bowl Boss Açaí Franchise

Bowl Boss Açaí is firmly planted in the ideology of healthy eating and smart snacking. In its mind, that's not just a belief: it’s a science. The antioxidant properties of fruit may promote healthy skin and nails, better digestion, and even deeper sleep. With hectic schedules and busy lives, the general public does not tend to consume the proper amount of fruit and vegetables needed daily for proper nutrition. 

Bowl Boss Açaí believes it brings the solution. The naturally occurring flavor of fruit blended with other holistic ingredients may mean there’s no added sugar, chemicals, or artificial anything. 

What Might Make a Bowl Boss Açaí Franchise a Good Choice?

Opening a Bowl Boss Açaí franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry. 

Bowl Boss Açaí is looking for franchisees who are dedicated to outstanding service, family-friendly, hungry for success, and enjoy having fun. The ideal candidate is resourceful, timely, dedicated, and persistent. If this tenacious spirit of ingenuity sounds like you, opening a Bowl Boss Açaí franchise may be easier than ever. 

How To Open a Bowl Boss Açaí Franchise

To be part of the Bowl Boss Açaí team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. 

The typical term of agreement for a Bowl Boss Açaí franchise lasts for ten years. At the conclusion of the agreement, you may be able to renew your franchise if you qualify.

As you decide if opening a Bowl Boss Açaí franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Bowl Boss Açaí franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Bowl Boss Açaí franchising team questions.

Company Overview

About Bowl Boss Acai

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Acai Bowls, Smoothies/Juices, Fruit
Founded
2018
Parent Company
Bowl Boss Franchising LLC
Leadership
Jenna and Suzanne Stanton, Partners
Corporate Address
4827 Commercial Dr.
New Hartford, NY 13413
Social
Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2020 (3 years)
# of employees at HQ
2
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states:

# of Units
1 (as of 2021)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Bowl Boss Acai franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$25,000
Initial Investment
$154,950 - $363,000
Royalty Fee
5.5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
21 hours
Classroom Training
25 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
10-25
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
