- Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$409K - $947K
- Units as of 2025
-
1 0.0% over 3 years
Company Overview
About Bread & Vine
|Industry
|Food
|Related Categories
|Miscellaneous Quick-Service Restaurants, Food: Quick Service
|Founded
|2021
|Leadership
|ERIC BONNETAIN, CEO
|Corporate Address
|
217 S. Main St.
Galena, IL 61036
|Social
|Facebook, Instagram
Business Overview
|Franchising Since
|2024 (1 years)
|# of employees at HQ
|20
|Where seeking
|
This company is offering new franchises throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchises worldwide.
|# of Units
|1 (as of 2025)
|
Information for Franchisees
Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Bread & Vine franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
|
Initial Franchise Fee
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
|$40,000
|
Initial Investment
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
|$409,300 - $947,333
|
Net Worth Requirement
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
|$450,000
|
Royalty Fee
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
|5%
|
Ad Royalty Fee
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
|1%
|Is franchise term renewable?
|No
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
|In-House Financing
|Bread & Vine offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
|Third Party Financing
|Bread & Vine has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
|On-The-Job Training
|52 hours
|Classroom Training
|45 hours
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
|Is absentee ownership allowed?
|Yes
|
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
|No
|
Can this franchise be run part time?
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
|No
|
Are exclusive territories available?
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
|Yes
Related Franchises
Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Bread & Vine.
Little Gym, The
- description
- Child-development/fitness programs
Cruise Planners
- description
- Travel agencies
Joe's Gourmet Fish and Chicken
- description
- Seafood and chicken
Buttered Biscuit, The
- description
- Breakfast food trailers
Related Franchise Content
Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.
Want to Own Multiple Franchise Locations? These Multi-Unit Champions Share Their Best Strategies.
Multi-unit franchise ownership is growing fast, and these strategies can help you succeed.
How to Prepare Your Business — And Yourself — For a Smooth Exit
After decades of building your business, turning it over to someone else can be emotional. But with the right mindset and a strong plan, it can also be your proudest moment.
10 No-Office-Required Businesses You Can Start for as Little as $5,000
With strong Franchise 500 rankings and investment levels starting under $5,000, these brands are ready for new owners to hit the ground running.
Benefit From Strong Brand Awareness with a Moe's Southwest Grill Franchise
Franchisees benefit from robust training, ongoing operational support, and national marketing initiatives powered by industry-leading franchisor Goto Foods.
How This First-Gen College Grad Went From Franchisee to Brand President: 'I've Been in the Trenches'
Susan Valverde built thriving franchises in economically disadvantaged areas. Now she's leading other franchisees to success.
Former Super Bowl MVP Drew Brees Reveals the 3 Core Values a Brand Must Have Before He Invests
The NFL legend is involved with brands like Everbowl, Walk-Ons and Jimmy John's — but only because they met his strict three-part checklist.