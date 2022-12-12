Break Coffee Co.

Subscription-based workplace coffee service
Initial investment
$103K - $146K
Units as of 2025
10 Increase 0.0% over 3 years
Xpresso Delight is a coffee and espresso service that seeks to change the coffee-to-client experience. The company's goal is to ultimately improve office productivity by eliminating the need to make coffee runs by constantly maintaining a coffee machine. Xpresso Delight also wants to provide a solution to "pod machines," which are typically harmful to the environment due to the leftover pods and fail to be fresh as a result of sitting water.

A franchisee may be responsible for selling, installing, and servicing the Xpresso Delight machine weekly. Earnings will likely be based on reported cup volume. 

Why You May Want to Start an Xpresso Delight Franchise

If you like coffee and understand its necessity and demand, opening an Xpresso Delight may be a good decision. A strong candidate for an Xpresso Delight franchisee is typically someone who is a self-starter, preferably with a customer service background. A franchisee should also probably agree with the company's core values of trust, teamwork, respect, and communication. 

The company may also prefer someone with a strong business IQ and a good understanding of profit and loss accounts. However, it is likely that, regardless of your level of business experience, the company will train and support you until you understand your business. 

To help you focus on sales and service, the franchisor may train you in marketing and operations. This may include setting up simple supply chain processes and a centralized billing system. The franchisor might also help you interface your business with pragmatic market systems. 

What Might Make Xpresso Delight Franchise a Good Choice?

Besides the potential convenience of a Swiss-technology Xpresso Delight machine, the quality of the product may also be appealing to clients. Xpresso Delight's premium coffee may be an exclusive blend made with coffee beans from Brazil, Columbia, and Papua New Guinea which is loaded and ground in the machine—not beforehand.

Should a franchisee gain a solid reputation and find themselves in the right market, opening an Xpresso Delight franchise may be a good choice. 

We can point out that a franchisee may take advantage of Xpresso Delight's national multi-unit franchise opportunities. This automatic diversification of revenue may result in a better chance of customer conversion.

How Do You Start an Xpresso Delight Franchise?

To be part of the Xpresso Delight team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

Make sure you take the time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community. Are there office buildings, schools, or other high-traffic, public facilities that could benefit from an Xpresso Delight machine?

Be analytical and be bold—just like their coffee—and you may qualify to open an Xpresso Delight franchise.

Company Overview

About Break Coffee Co.

Industry Food
Related Categories Miscellaneous Food/Beverage Businesses, Miscellaneous Business Services, Coffee
Founded 2003
Parent Company Oakscale Franchise Partners
Leadership JD DeYonker, CEO
Corporate Address 28 Liberty St., 6th Fl.
New York, NY 10005
Social LinkedIn

Business Overview

Franchising Since 2004 (21 years)
# of employees at HQ 4
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming
# of Units 10 (as of 2025)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Break Coffee Co. franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$59,500
Initial Investment Information Circle
$102,525 - $146,000
Net Worth Requirement Information Circle
$250,000
Cash Requirement Information Circle
$150,000
Veteran Incentives Information Circle
15% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee Information Circle
12%
Ad Royalty Fee Information Circle
2%
Term of Agreement Information Circle
10 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

Classroom Training 16 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
Yes
# of employees required to run 1
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
Yes
