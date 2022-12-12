- Franchise 500 Rank
Xpresso Delight is a coffee and espresso service that seeks to change the coffee-to-client experience. The company's goal is to ultimately improve office productivity by eliminating the need to make coffee runs by constantly maintaining a coffee machine. Xpresso Delight also wants to provide a solution to "pod machines," which are typically harmful to the environment due to the leftover pods and fail to be fresh as a result of sitting water.
A franchisee may be responsible for selling, installing, and servicing the Xpresso Delight machine weekly. Earnings will likely be based on reported cup volume.
Why You May Want to Start an Xpresso Delight Franchise
If you like coffee and understand its necessity and demand, opening an Xpresso Delight may be a good decision. A strong candidate for an Xpresso Delight franchisee is typically someone who is a self-starter, preferably with a customer service background. A franchisee should also probably agree with the company's core values of trust, teamwork, respect, and communication.
The company may also prefer someone with a strong business IQ and a good understanding of profit and loss accounts. However, it is likely that, regardless of your level of business experience, the company will train and support you until you understand your business.
To help you focus on sales and service, the franchisor may train you in marketing and operations. This may include setting up simple supply chain processes and a centralized billing system. The franchisor might also help you interface your business with pragmatic market systems.
What Might Make Xpresso Delight Franchise a Good Choice?
Besides the potential convenience of a Swiss-technology Xpresso Delight machine, the quality of the product may also be appealing to clients. Xpresso Delight's premium coffee may be an exclusive blend made with coffee beans from Brazil, Columbia, and Papua New Guinea which is loaded and ground in the machine—not beforehand.
Should a franchisee gain a solid reputation and find themselves in the right market, opening an Xpresso Delight franchise may be a good choice.
We can point out that a franchisee may take advantage of Xpresso Delight's national multi-unit franchise opportunities. This automatic diversification of revenue may result in a better chance of customer conversion.
How Do You Start an Xpresso Delight Franchise?
To be part of the Xpresso Delight team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
Make sure you take the time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community. Are there office buildings, schools, or other high-traffic, public facilities that could benefit from an Xpresso Delight machine?
Be analytical and be bold—just like their coffee—and you may qualify to open an Xpresso Delight franchise.
Company Overview
About Break Coffee Co.
|Industry
|Food
|Related Categories
|Miscellaneous Food/Beverage Businesses, Miscellaneous Business Services, Coffee
|Founded
|2003
|Parent Company
|Oakscale Franchise Partners
|Leadership
|JD DeYonker, CEO
|Corporate Address
|
28 Liberty St., 6th Fl.
New York, NY 10005
|Social
Business Overview
|Franchising Since
|2004 (21 years)
|# of employees at HQ
|4
|Where seeking
|
This company is offering new franchises in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming
|# of Units
|10 (as of 2025)
|
Information for Franchisees
Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Break Coffee Co. franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
|
Initial Franchise Fee
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
|$59,500
|
Initial Investment
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
|$102,525 - $146,000
|
Net Worth Requirement
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
|$250,000
|
Cash Requirement
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
|$150,000
|
Veteran Incentives
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
|15% off franchise fee
|
Royalty Fee
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
|12%
|
Ad Royalty Fee
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
|2%
|
Term of Agreement
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
|10 years
|Is franchise term renewable?
|Yes
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
|Classroom Training
|16 hours
|Ongoing Support
|
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
|Marketing Support
|
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
|Is absentee ownership allowed?
|No
|
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
|Yes
|
Can this franchise be run part time?
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
|Yes
|# of employees required to run
|1
|
Are exclusive territories available?
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
|Yes
