Bricks Bots & Beakers is a preschool franchise that uses a curriculum background in early childhood education. Founded by Lindsey and Matt Barron, Bricks Bots & Beakers was founded on the idea of introducing technology and engineering to kids before kindergarten. The institution aims to develop children who can think and solve problems as they grow. Bricks Bots & Beakers also believes in combining the best elements of education with entertainment.

The programs developed by Bricks Bots & Beakers create and implement enrichment programs available in the market. From STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Aesthetics, and Math) classes to camps and field trips, they want kids to go as far as they can go.

Bricks Bots & Beakers began franchising in 2014 and has opened over one dozen franchises in the United States. It is actively seeking to expand its reach in both the United States and, potentially, worldwide.

Why You May Want to Start a Bricks Bots & Beakers Franchise

Bricks Bots & Beakers typically appeals to franchisees who consider themselves optimists and people of integrity, who are hardworking and have a good reputation in their community. Franchisees usually have experience in early childhood education or working with children and can create a safe, educational space while adhering to codes and regulations.

Franchisees should also be comfortable with problem-solving and working with parents. Bricks Bots & Beakers has fairly high visibility, which typically calls for high standards in all areas of business.

What Might Make a Bricks Bots & Beakers Franchise a Good Choice?

Bricks Bots & Beakers believe in developing fun ways for 21st century kids to learn and grow. Its classes focus on the 4Cs: communication, critical thinking, collaboration, and creativity & innovation. With that in mind, becoming a Bricks Bots & Beakers franchisee may give you a chance to explore an opportunity to incorporate an interesting and effective curriculum into the education of young children.

To be part of the Bricks Bots & Beakers team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a Bricks Bots & Beakers Franchise

As you decide if opening a Bricks Bots & Beakers franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Bricks Bots & Beakers franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Bricks Bots & Beakers franchising team questions.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from the Bricks Bots & Beakers brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees may receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. Bricks Bots & Beakers franchisees also receive hands-on training and continued support after opening their franchise location.