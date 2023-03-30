Cereset, founded by Lee Gerdes in 2004, is a clinic focused on brain health and new technologies. Since it started franchising in 2018, Cereset has opened more than 25 units around the United States, to go along with several international locations. It’s headquarters are located in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Cereset uses non-invasive technology to help balance the brain, bringing multiple other benefits for the human body. According to Cereset and clinical research, a balanced brain increases performance and energy, supports restful sleep, releases stress, enhances learning and memory, overcomes worry and anxiety, and restores hope and happiness.

These sessions can restore a person's well-being and help with problems such as insomnia, sleep apnea, anxiety, chronic stress, depression, post-traumatic stress, anger, memory, post-concussion symptoms, foggy thinking, persistent COVID-19 symptoms, and many others.

Why You May Want To Start a Cereset Franchise

Cereset will most likely find someone who enjoys technology and working with discoveries and alternative procedures as an ideal franchisee. However, franchisees with Cereset do not necessarily need to have any previous experience in the technological or medical field.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from the Cereset brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, Cereset franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. They also receive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened.

Cereset usually provides new franchisees with several hours of on-the-job training and over 75 hours of classroom training.

Cereset has been named a Top New Franchise by Entrepreneur.

What Might Make a Cereset Franchise a Good Choice?

Opening a Cereset franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

To be part of the Cereset team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees.

How To Open a Cereset Franchise

Cereset is looking for new franchisees in the U.S and around the world. Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with Cereset, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Cereset franchising team questions.

As you decide if opening a Cereset franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Cereset franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

It may be a good idea to speak with a financial advisor or attorney in order to make sure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate a Cereset franchise.