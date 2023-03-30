Cereset
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$104K - $227K
Units as of 2022
45 66.7% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Cereset, founded by Lee Gerdes in 2004, is a clinic focused on brain health and new technologies. Since it started franchising in 2018, Cereset has opened more than 25 units around the United States, to go along with several international locations. It’s headquarters are located in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Cereset uses non-invasive technology to help balance the brain, bringing multiple other benefits for the human body. According to Cereset and clinical research, a balanced brain increases performance and energy, supports restful sleep, releases stress, enhances learning and memory, overcomes worry and anxiety, and restores hope and happiness.

These sessions can restore a person's well-being and help with problems such as insomnia, sleep apnea, anxiety, chronic stress, depression, post-traumatic stress, anger, memory, post-concussion symptoms, foggy thinking, persistent COVID-19 symptoms, and many others.

Why You May Want To Start a Cereset Franchise

Cereset will most likely find someone who enjoys technology and working with discoveries and alternative procedures as an ideal franchisee. However, franchisees with Cereset do not necessarily need to have any previous experience in the technological or medical field.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from the Cereset brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, Cereset franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. They also receive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened.

Cereset usually provides new franchisees with several hours of on-the-job training and over 75 hours of classroom training.

Cereset has been named a Top New Franchise by Entrepreneur.

What Might Make a Cereset Franchise a Good Choice?

Opening a Cereset franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

To be part of the Cereset team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. 

How To Open a Cereset Franchise

Cereset is looking for new franchisees in the U.S and around the world. Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with Cereset, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Cereset franchising team questions.

As you decide if opening a Cereset franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Cereset franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

It may be a good idea to speak with a financial advisor or attorney in order to make sure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate a Cereset franchise.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Cereset

Industry
Personal-Care Businesses
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Personal-Care Businesses, Health & Wellness
Founded
2004
Parent Company
Brain State Holding Co. Inc.
Leadership
Lee Gerdes, CEO
Corporate Address
15150 N. Hayden Rd., #106
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2018 (5 years)
# of employees at HQ
12
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
45 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Cereset franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$35,000
Initial Investment
$104,400 - $226,600
Royalty Fee
8%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
8 hours
Classroom Training
90 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Cereset? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Cereset ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

New

Ranked #122 in 2022

Top New Franchises

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Cereset.

Joint Chiropractic, The

Chiropractic services
Ranked #57
Request Info

Restore Hyper Wellness

Wellness services
Ranked #152
Learn More

Anytime Fitness

Fitness centers
Ranked #86
Request Info

PJ's Coffee of New Orleans

Coffee, tea, pastries, sandwiches, salads
Ranked #280
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

How to Bring Your Franchise to the Next Level With Marketing Automation

With the impacts of inflation and associated costs of running a business, automation is a powerful solution for streamlining a positive guest experience and overall marketing.

Stephen Gould

Stephen Gould

Business News

'The Worst Nightmare': One Cold Stone Creamery Location Lost All of Its Inventory — and the Meltdown Went Viral

Employees had to pour the ruined product into garbage cans.

Amanda Breen

Amanda Breen

Business News

I Was the CEO of Arby's. I'm Auctioning Off My Texas Mansion with a Lowly $2.5 Million Starting Bid Because My Wife and I Are Getting Older and Neither of Us Wants to Live Here Alone.

The home theater replicates the old Marbro Theatre in Chicago.

Jordan Pandy

Franchise

Everything To Know About Financing Your Franchise

This is it. You're ready to start your franchise journey. Only one thing is left: Finding the money you need.

Laura Tiffany

Real Estate

4 Essentials for Selecting the Perfect Business Real Estate

Marketing for retail, restaurant or other site-critical companies should always begin with meticulously chosen sites: Time-tested ways of picking a winner.

Dan Rowe

Dan Rowe

Franchise

Want to Become a Franchisee? Run Through This Checklist First.

From financing to legal review, we'll cover all the basics before you officially become a franchisee.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing