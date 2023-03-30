Signing out of account, Standby...
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
-
$104K - $227K
Units as of 2022
-
45 66.7% over 3 years
Cereset, founded by Lee Gerdes in 2004, is a clinic focused on brain health and new technologies. Since it started franchising in 2018, Cereset has opened more than 25 units around the United States, to go along with several international locations. It’s headquarters are located in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Cereset uses non-invasive technology to help balance the brain, bringing multiple other benefits for the human body. According to Cereset and clinical research, a balanced brain increases performance and energy, supports restful sleep, releases stress, enhances learning and memory, overcomes worry and anxiety, and restores hope and happiness.
These sessions can restore a person's well-being and help with problems such as insomnia, sleep apnea, anxiety, chronic stress, depression, post-traumatic stress, anger, memory, post-concussion symptoms, foggy thinking, persistent COVID-19 symptoms, and many others.
Why You May Want To Start a Cereset Franchise
Cereset will most likely find someone who enjoys technology and working with discoveries and alternative procedures as an ideal franchisee. However, franchisees with Cereset do not necessarily need to have any previous experience in the technological or medical field.
If awarded a franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from the Cereset brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, Cereset franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. They also receive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened.
Cereset usually provides new franchisees with several hours of on-the-job training and over 75 hours of classroom training.
Cereset has been named a Top New Franchise by Entrepreneur.
What Might Make a Cereset Franchise a Good Choice?
Opening a Cereset franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.
To be part of the Cereset team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees.
How To Open a Cereset Franchise
Cereset is looking for new franchisees in the U.S and around the world. Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with Cereset, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Cereset franchising team questions.
As you decide if opening a Cereset franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Cereset franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.
It may be a good idea to speak with a financial advisor or attorney in order to make sure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate a Cereset franchise.
Company Overview
About Cereset
- Industry
- Personal-Care Businesses
- Related Categories
- Miscellaneous Personal-Care Businesses, Health & Wellness
- Founded
- 2004
- Parent Company
- Brain State Holding Co. Inc.
- Leadership
- Lee Gerdes, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
15150 N. Hayden Rd., #106
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2018 (5 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 12
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming
- # of Units
- 45 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Cereset franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $35,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $104,400 - $226,600
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Royalty Fee
- 8%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 2%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 5 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 8 hours
- Classroom Training
- 90 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Ad TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
