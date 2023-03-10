Checkers and Rally's

Checkers and Rally's

Burgers, fries
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#188 Ranked #247 last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$791K - $2.4M
Units as of 2022
834 3% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Take a bite out of the 'crazy good food' found at Checkers and Rally’s!

Founded by James E. Mattei in Mobile, Alabama in 1986, Checkers and Rally’s is one of the largest hamburger drive-thru restaurant franchises in the United States. Checkers famously acquired Rally’s in 1999, increasing its outreach. There are over 850 Checkers and Rally’s locations in the U.S. with franchisees owning over 575 of them.

Checkers and Rally’s has learned to abandon the dining room in favor of fast drive-thru and walk-up service. Known for its milkshakes, burgers, and french fries, Checkers and Rally’s proves that the drive-thru setup can be incredibly effective. Their franchisees seem to enjoy a system that places its focus on making fresh, quality food for customers.

Why You May Want to Start a Checkers and Rally’s Franchise

Checkers and Rally’s is one of the more business-forward restaurant franchises, with executives understanding that if their locations fail, so do they. Because of this, Checkers and Rally’s strives to be inclusive and transparent. The company works closely with its franchisees to ensure a startup and secure business. They can also offer competitive incentives for franchised restaurants to keep teams motivated.

From the beginning, Checkers and Rally’s has been very open about where their locations do well. While they don't tend to focus their attention on the northwestern region of the U.S., they claim that the East Coast reports strong numbers. Additionally, southwestern states like California and Arizona are listed as substantial markets. Is the spot you have your eye on located in one of these areas?

What Might Make a Checkers and Rally’s Franchise a Good Choice?

One of the top contenders in the gigantic hamburger industry, Checkers and Rally’s is expanding its locations and customer convenience. Checkers and Rally’s has introduced online and mobile app delivery along with pick-up, as well. Franchisees may be benefitting from Checkers and Rally’s improvements with a new 4.0 Modular restaurant design that cuts 90 days of construction time for new locations. 

How to Open a Checkers and Rally’s Franchise

To be part of the Checkers and Rally’s team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

During the process of opening a Checkers and Rally’s franchise, take advantage of opportunities to speak with existing franchisees and ask questions directed to the Checkers and Rally’s team. If your net worth and available liquid capital match the brand’s requirements, you may qualify to open a Checkers and Rally’s franchise, and you can get started with an initial investment.

Once you pass the screening, a financial business consultant will likely interview you to assess your financial standing. It's also a good idea to review the Financial Disclosure Document and visit various Checkers and Rally’s locations to get a well-rounded view of the business.

After Checkers and Rally’s approves your finances and you’ve created a business plan, you’ll usually visit the Restaurant Support Center. With support from its Operations Excellence program and your consultant, you can start dishing out those burgers.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Checkers and Rally's

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Hamburgers
Founded
1986
Parent Company
Oak Hill Capital
Leadership
Frances Allen, CEO
Corporate Address
4300 W. Cypress St., #700
Tampa, FL 33607
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1989 (34 years)
# of employees at HQ
700
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Jersey, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin, West Virginia

# of Units
834 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Checkers and Rally's franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$30,000
Initial Investment
$790,797 - $2,368,316
Net Worth Requirement
$750,000
Cash Requirement
$250,000
Veteran Incentives
Franchise fee waived
Royalty Fee
4%
Ad Royalty Fee
4.5%
Term of Agreement
20 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Checkers and Rally's has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
132-165 hours
Classroom Training
28-33 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
50
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Checkers and Rally's? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Checkers and Rally's landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Checkers and Rally's ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #188 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Veteran

Ranked #16 in 2022

Top Franchises for Veterans
Food

Ranked #7 in Hamburgers in 2022

Top Food Franchises

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Checkers and Rally's.

N-Hance Wood Refinishing

Wood cabinet and floor refinishing
Request Info

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen

Fried chicken, seafood, biscuits
Ranked #3
Learn More

Hommati

3D tours, aerial videos, photography, augmented reality, and other services for real estate agents
Ranked #330
Request Info

Jersey Mike's Subs

Subs and Philly cheesesteaks
Ranked #4
Learn More

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing