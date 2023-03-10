Chef It Up!/Chef It Up 2 Go!
Initial investment
$29K - $71K
Units as of 2022
18 5.9% over 3 years
Chef It Up/Chef it Up 2 Go!, founded in 2003, is all about cooking and fun. The brand hosts cooking parties and cooking classes. Since beginning to franchise in 2005, Chef it Up/Chef it Up 2 Go! has opened several locations in the United States. 

Chef It Up/Chef It Up 2 Go! focuses on providing a safe and fun environment for everyone to come and enjoy a cooking event. Guests get to put together dishes, and the friendly staff will bake them. They cater to anyone ages two and up.

Why You May Want to Start a Chef It Up/Chef It Up 2 Go! Franchise

If you are thrilled by the idea of running a business that benefits the community and brings people together, then opening a Chef It Up/Chef It Up 2 Go! franchise could be for you. From their cooking classes to their party packages, Chef It Up/Chef It Up 2 Go! has made it their mission to offer an all-inclusive cooking experience for everyone. 

As a franchisee, you may be offering a fun experience for groups of all ages to cook together. This unique opportunity to bring families and friends together could make your Chef It Up/Chef It Up 2 Go! franchise feel like more than a business.

The ideal Chef It Up/Chef It Up 2 Go! franchise candidate has an enthusiastic, energetic personality and is a people person. A franchisee should love to work with kids and adults, be a hard worker, love to cook, and be very well organized. 

Daily duties for franchisees will include taking bookings, arranging sessions, and ensuring working internet for the virtual classes. Chef It Up/Chef It Up 2 Go! will offer training to keep you up to date with their systems and marketing strategies.

What Might Make a Chef It Up/Chef It Up 2 Go! Franchise a Good Choice?

Chef It Up/Chef It Up 2 Go! may be a relatively low-cost investment. Initial fees could make it a fairly cheap franchise to start. With your Chef It Up/Chef It Up 2 Go! franchise, you may get a chance to be your own boss and build a business in the food industry without a culinary degree.

To be part of the Chef It Up/Chef It Up 2 Go! franchise team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How To Open a Chef It Up/Chef It Up 2 Go! Franchise

Opening a Chef It Up/Chef It Up 2 Go! franchise could offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

An initial phone interview with Chef It Up/Chef It Up 2 Go! will be conducted to see if you fit with the brand. During the call, you will get to ask any questions you may have about their brand, the franchise cost, setup, and training.

Once the initial interview is done, you may undergo a background check. If your franchise associate is satisfied with your background, they will proceed with the franchising process. Once you’ve signed on board, you will attend training to give you operations and marketing knowledge.

Company Overview

About Chef It Up!/Chef It Up 2 Go!

Industry
Children's Businesses
Related Categories
Children's Enrichment Programs: Miscellaneous, Miscellaneous Children's Businesses, Tutoring, Party/Event Services, Children's Education/Enrichment
Founded
2003
Leadership
Lisa Tirone, CEO
Corporate Address
P.O. Box 605
Blairstown, NJ 07825
Social
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2005 (18 years)
# of employees at HQ
5
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
18 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Chef It Up!/Chef It Up 2 Go! franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$22,500 - $25,000
Initial Investment
$28,625 - $71,400
Net Worth Requirement
$20,000
Cash Requirement
$10,000
Veteran Incentives
5% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
$75/mo.
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Chef It Up!/Chef It Up 2 Go! offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
10 hours
Classroom Training
8 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
# of employees required to run
6
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
